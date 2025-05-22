Limited Runs: 'Marilyn Monroe: The Immersive Experience' Launches to Celebrate an Icon's 100th Birthday

A Ground-breaking Museum Experience Created by Limited Runs and Marilyn Remembered

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Today, Limited Runs and Marilyn Remembered announce a partnership to launch "Marilyn Monroe: The Immersive Experience" - a ground-breaking museum experience debuting in Los Angeles and designed to tour major cities across the globe. The show will open Spring 2026 in time for Marilyn's 100th birthday (June 1st) and be a bold, traveling celebration of Marilyn's life, art, and enduring cultural influence.

As the proud owner of one of the largest private collections of Marilyn Monroe photographs and memorabilia, Limited Runs brings an unmatched depth of historical and visual authenticity to this experience. The company is the leading e-commerce destination specializing in authentic, original vintage posters, print art, and fine art photography. Their live entertainment production arm- Louder Than Pop - has a history of partnering with established IPs and legacy icons to create immersive, multidimensional pop-up experiences including the Pop Art Photo Show in Santa Monica. Marilyn Remembered, the longest running Marilyn Monroe fan club in existence will be providing one of a kind Monroe-owned and worn artifacts, memorabilia, and fan support for this project. These two creative forces have come together to develop and produce the experience which will celebrate the timeless legacy of one of Hollywood's most iconic stars.

Visitors will experience the world of Marilyn Monroe like never before - featuring the premiere of stunning 3D photographs that bring Marilyn's timeless beauty to life, alongside rare never-before-seen images, artwork, film footage and personal memorabilia.

"This experience will be a journey into the glamour, magic, and mystery of an icon. With the latest cutting-edge technology available today, visitors will get closer than ever before to the legend. This isn't your typical museum experience. You will be able to interact and speak directly to Marilyn through the use of AI and 3D photography," said Pierre Vudrag, CEO of Limited Runs.

Attendees will be transported into the world of Marilyn, with a 15,000 sq. foot space, experiential designs, full-scale physical sets, 3D projection mapping, state of the art sound and lighting, guided headphone tour with a killer soundtrack, and plenty of videos and still footage, and other cutting edge technology surprises.

"This is an experience by the fans and for the fans. We are thrilled to be able to support this project and give our icon the centennial celebration she deserves," said Gregory Schreiner, President & Founder of the Marilyn Remembered Fan Club.

The project is also being supported by Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe historian, collector, podcaster, and owner of The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the world's largest privately held collection of Monroe's personal property and archives. In addition, the team also includes media personalities and digital creators such as Jennifer Buonantony, CEO of media outlet Press Pass LA, TikTok influencer John Joseph, known for his classic Hollywood content; and Actress/Influencer Cassidy Krygger, known for Hollywoodland Photos and Podcast.

Fans can support the launch of this project by donating through the official 'Marilyn Monroe: The Immersive Experience' crowdfunding page. This page gives longtime and new fans of Marilyn the chance to support and be a part of history. The page also offers fans an array of exclusive merchandise and one-of-a-kind opportunities. Its goal is to drive demand and early sign-ups for the touring show.

A percentage of funds raised through the launch campaign and ticket sales for the immersive experience will be donated to SHARE, Inc. - Beverly Hill's oldest and most noteworthy charity started by Dean Martin's wife Jeanne in 1953 and benefiting local children in need - a cause that Marilyn was passionate about.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale starting early 2026. You can sign up for updates and learn more here: www.marilynmonroeimmersiveexperience.com

About Limited Runs

Limited Runs is the largest independent seller of authentic, original vintage Posters, Print Art and Fine Art Photography. Started by passionate collectors who wanted to share the wonderful world of our pop-culture with a broad audience, Limited Runs mission is to make it easy for you to discover and purchase art online. Limited Runs teams up with some of the most reputable and trusted dealers and photographers in the world to bring you the best selection of quality original vintage posters, limited edition print art and photography. Their production arm, Louder than Pop, is an arts and entertainment company based in Los Angeles that partners with established IP / legacy icons with cross generational appeal to create multidimensional traveling pop-up immersive experiences in major cities around the world. Louder Than Pop uses technology to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to partners & fans and produces each experience from start to finish from design and fabrication, installation to sales, marketing and global tour operations. Learn more at https://www.limitedruns.com.

About Marilyn Remembered

Established in 1982, Marilyn Remembered is the longest running Marilyn Monroe fan club in existence today. Marilyn Remembered was founded by Greg Schreiner, Teresa Seeger, Catherine Seeger, and Anthony Cordova. These four lifelong Marilyn Monroe fans met by chance on August 5 at Marilyn's grave at Westwood Village Memorial Park. They had come to remember Marilyn on the anniversary of her passing. While at Westwood they discussed the fact there were no fan clubs for Marilyn at that time, and also no formal memorial service, and thus the Marilyn Remembered Fan Club was born. Their mission: To preserve the memory of Marilyn Monroe with dignity and grace. Learn more: https://www.marilynrememberedfanclub.com

