Kimmel & Silverman: General Motors Truck and Suv Owners Waiting for Parts on Back Order Have Potential Lemon Law and Federal Warranty Recourse

Widespread engine failure among 2021-2024 GM brands have resulted in a nationwide recall and stop-sale order, resulting in consumers stranded with vehicles in repair shops for extended periods of time.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / General Motors customers who have been waiting an extended period for their vehicles to be repaired due to lack of parts availability may be entitled to significant compensation under the State Lemon Laws and Federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act.

Vehicles with the 6.2 liter V8 gas engine, including the 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Cadillac Escalade ESV model; Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe; and the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL may be susceptible to a defect in the connecting rod and crankshaft engine components that could lead to engine damage and/or failure.

This issue has caused the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration to launch a "preliminary evaluation" targeting 2019-2024 General Motors trucks and SUVs equipped with this engine after more than 300 consumers lodged complaints with the agency. In addition, GM has issued a voluntary recall for all vehicles potentially impacted.

Nationally-recognized Lemon Law attorney Robert M. Silverman, co-founding partner of the law firm of Kimmel & Silverman (www.lemonlaw.com), has successfully represented a large number of clients with General Motors engine failure, and he encourages consumers to be aware of their rights to compensation under State and Federal statutes. "We are seeing many consumers who are left without use of their vehicles for weeks and months on end," says Silverman. "While there is no doubt GM is doing all they can to address and fix the issue, including issuing a proactive recall, consumers who are without their vehicles for extensive periods of time, or back in the shop repetitively to address the same issue, are not receiving the quality vehicle they paid for."

State Lemon Laws provide consumers the right to receive a refund or replacement if their new car suffers serious defects or mechanical problems that cannot be fixed after repeated repair attempts. Most State Lemon Laws also apply when a substantial defect cannot be fixed within 20-30 days within a prescribed period. Every Lemon Law is slightly different. To view a summary of each State's Lemon Law, visit www.lemonlaw.com/state-lemon-laws.

If the defects occur outside the prescribed Lemon Law parameters but still within the manufacturer's warranty period, consumers could still be entitled to compensation under the Federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. In these situations, the consumer also retains full resale or trade in value of the vehicle, and all warranties remain firmly and fully in effect.

Both State Lemon Laws and the Federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act provide fee-shifting provisions meaning if the consumer prevails, the manufacturer must pay all reasonable attorney fees on top of recourse. "This levels the playing field between the consumer and the billion-dollar automobile company," says Silverman. "It allows consumers to take action if they are left stranded by a defective vehicle."

Consumers who are dealing engine issues with their General Motors vehicles may contact Kimmel & Silverman to learn about their rights by calling 1-800-536-6652 or visiting www.lemonlaw.com.

Since 1991, Kimmel & Silverman has provided cost-free legal representation to more than 200,000 drivers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Washington DC, Texas, Michigan, and California. The firm has also worked with several states to strengthen consumer legislation and earned numerous accolades from State and National organizations for their efforts on behalf of consumers. For more information regarding Kimmel & Silverman and the work they provide, visit www.lemonlaw.com.

###

SOURCE: Kimmel & Silverman

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/general-motors-truck-and-suv-owners-waiting-for-parts-on-back-order-have-potential-lemon-1030525