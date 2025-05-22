UnDesto AI®: UnDesto AI CEO Myra Roldan Named 2025 Outstanding Professional by ATD for Her High-Impact AI Work With Global Business Leaders

Honored as a Strategic Force in AI Transformation, Roldan is the Expert Organizations Trust When High-Stakes Initiatives Hang in the Balance

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / The Association for Talent Development (ATD) has named Myra Roldan, CEO of UnDesto AI®, as a recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Professional Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership, mentorship, and transformative work in advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in talent development. The award was presented during ATD's 2025 International Conference & EXPO in Washington, D.C., on May 20.

Myra Roldan (center) Accepts Prestigious Outstanding Professional Award



This prestigious award celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional talent development expertise, leadership, and service through their client work, volunteerism, influence, and support of others. Roldan was honored for her tireless efforts as an external consultant, mentor, educator, and thought leader, training over 1,500 professionals and helping organizations at every stage of their AI journey.

Roldan has served on ATD's International Conference Program Advisory Committee from 2022 to 2024 and has been a trusted mentor to countless ATD members. Her impact goes far beyond traditional training. She is the C-suite AI advisor organizations call when they need to launch, diagnose or fix broken AI initiatives, often stepping in when no one else can.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from ATD," said Roldan. "This award affirms the power of combining strategy, innovation, and mentorship to help organizations responsibly unlock the full potential of AI. It's a privilege to serve as a guide for professionals and leaders navigating this rapidly evolving space."

Under Roldan's leadership, UnDesto AI® has emerged as a trusted consultancy for forward-thinking organizations looking to integrate AI responsibly and impactfully. Her practical, ethics-driven approach helps clients move from AI confusion to clarity whether they're developing internal policy, launching new AI-driven workflows or upskilling their workforce.

A frequent keynote speaker, published author, Certified AI Ethics and Governance Professional (CAEGP), and Certified Chief AI Officer (CCAIO), Roldan continues to shape the future of work by helping organizations integrate artificial intelligence responsibly and strategically. She has developed practical, widely adopted frameworks including the L.E.A.D. Framework (Learn, Equip, Activate, Develop) for guiding AI readiness and workforce transformation, and the S.I.F.T. Framework for critically evaluating AI tools for business use. Through her work, Roldan bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and human-centered learning, equipping leaders with the clarity and tools they need to drive real-world impact with AI.

About Myra Roldan

Myra Roldan is the founder and CEO of UnDesto AI®, an AI consultancy and professional services firm helping organizations build ethical, strategic, and scalable AI solutions. Known as a dynamic speaker and educator, she is a former member of ATD's Program Advisory Committee, a mentor to talent development professionals, and the go-to advisor for executives looking to drive real impact with AI.

About the Association for Talent Development (ATD)

The Association for Talent Development is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop talent in the workplace. With members across 120 countries, ATD empowers professionals through research, education, certifications, and resources that shape the future of learning and development.

