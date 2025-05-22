Vox Royalty Corp.: Red Hill Gold Resource Upgrade, Mill Expansion Progress & Development Assumptions Reiterated

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to share a significant exploration and development update for the Red Hill gold project in Western Australia ("Red Hill") from its royalty operating partner, Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star"), released on May 15, 2025. Vox holds a 4.0% gross revenue royalty over mining lease M27/57 at Red Hill.

The Red Hill gold deposit is located 3.5km east of Northern Star's Kanowna Belle mine and processing plant and 22km north-east of Northern Star's Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Operations ("KCGM"), which includes the Fimiston processing plant in Western Australia. KCGM and the Fimiston plant are currently undergoing a major brownfield expansion project (2) by Northern Star. The A$1.5 billion KCGM Mill Expansion Project is scheduled for commissioning in FY27 and expected to increase processing capacity from 13Mtpa to 27Mtpa. The Red Hill project was historically mined as an open pit operation between 2001 and 2007, producing approximately 467,000oz.

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "This resource upgrade for the consolidated Kalgoorlie Operations, Fimiston mill expansion progress and permitting guidance from Northern Star reinforces Vox management confidence on the near-term Red Hill development pathway. We are encouraged that all required environmental studies and statutory government approvals are ongoing with a Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan expected to be submitted ahead of operations recommencing. With Northern Star planning to process Red Hill ore through its significantly expanded Fimiston mill-targeting 23Mtpa capacity in FY2027-Red Hill is clearly emerging as a priority satellite bulk-tonnage feed source within its Kalgoorlie Operations. The low-risk nature of the mineral resource, existing haul road access to Fimiston, and positive preliminary economic studies highlight why Northern Star are prioritizing this exciting gold deposit."

Figure 1. Red Hill Drilling & Open Pit Shells

(Source: Northern Star, 15 May 2025 Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement)

Significant Resource Estimate Upgrade (1)

On May 15, 2025, Northern Star announced the following:

Recent drilling at Red Hill has focused on upgrading the Inferred Mineral Resources to an Indicated classification to support Ore Reserve growth.

For the Kalgoorlie Operations, an increase in total ounces of 1.02Moz @ 1.4g/t Au Measured and Indicated (47Koz @ 1.9g/t Au Measured, 969Koz @ 1.4g/t Au Indicated) and 567Koz @ 1.5g/t Au Inferred , or 21%, in Mineral Resources and 0.3Moz @ 3g/t Au, or 19%, in Mineral Reserves (Probable), which included the following: Maiden mineral resources and ore reserves at the Hercules deposit of 491Koz @ 2.1g/t Au Indicated, 425Koz @ 2.2g/t Au Inferred and 0.25Moz @ 3.1g/t Au (Probable), respectively (not royalty-linked); and Resource growth of 525Koz @ 1.1g/t Au Measured and Indicated (47Koz @ 1.9g/t Au Measured, 478Koz @ 1.1g/t Au Indicated) and 142Koz @ 0.8g/t Au Inferred from multiple regional deposits (excluding Hercules) at the Kalgoorlie Operations, including the Red Hill royalty-linked deposit.

Mineral Resources were estimated at a gold price of A$3,000/oz and Ore Reserves estimated at a gold price of A$2,250/oz.

In the same announcement, the following commentary and detailed mining assumptions were included in Appendix C, Table 1:

Reporting of Exploration Results and Estimation of Mineral Resources: "A previous iteration of the Red Hill Mineral Resource estimate was also sent for external peer review and risk analysis. This review found no fatal flaws and considered both the geological interpretation and Mineral Resource estimate to be low risk." "Further drilling will continue to test the current resource area for bulk potential below the Red Hill pit during FY2025." " The (resource) wireframe continues to an RL [Relative Level] of -350 m for targeting purposes. Mineral Resources are not reported below the -150 m RL due to lack of data below this depth "

Estimation and reporting of Ore Reserves: "A gold price of A$2,250 per ounce has been used in the optimisation of the Red Hill Project." "The Ore Reserve Estimation is based on detailed life of mine pit design and reflects positive economic outcomes." "A minimum Pre-Feasibility level study is completed prior to converting an ore zone into ore Reserve." "The selected mining method for the Red Hill deposit is a bench mining open pit method, mined using conventional open pit mining methods (drill, blast, load and haul) utilising 250t class excavators and 180t trucks." "Ore from the project will be processed through the Fimiston Processing Plant at the KCGM operation, hence no processing infrastructure is required." "Agreements are in place and are current with all key stakeholders including traditional landowner claimants." "All required Environmental Studies and Statutory Government approvals including works approvals and clearing permit are ongoing. A Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan will be submitted at later stage in appropriate manner for the operation to recommence."



KCGM Mill Expansion Progress

On April 29, 2025, Northern Star announced the following update on the KCGM Mill Expansion Project in its Quarterly Activities Report:

The KCGM Mill Expansion Project, centred on the Fimiston Processing Plant, is expected to replace 85% of the 13Mtpa plant, increase overall processing capacity to 27Mtpa and consolidate the Gidji facility. KCGM is expected to operate at ~900koz per annum from FY29 (steady state), following a two-year ramp-up (FY27-28) upon completion of the Mill Expansion.

KCGM Mill Expansion tracking to plan; transitioned from concreting into structural and mechanical installation.

FY25 KCGM Mill Expansion CAPEX remains unchanged at A$500-A$530 million.

Forecast free cash flow combined with cash on hand at Northern Star fully funds the Mill Expansion's A$1.5 billion capital expenditure budget.

The overall project progress timeline and expected throughput increase from 13Mtpa to 23Mtpa in FY27 (1-July-2026 to 30-June-2027) is shown below in Figure 2:

Figure 2. KCGM Mill Expansion Project Progress

(Source: Northern Star, 29 April 2025 Quarterly Report)

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

Northern Star Resources Limited Annual Mineral Resources And Ore Reserves Statement dated May 15, 2025: https://www.nsrltd.com/media/dhrlgmbl/resources-reserves-and-exploration-update-15-05-2025.pdf KCGM Mill Expansion Approved, Work Underway dated June 22, 2023: https://www.nsrltd.com/media/j5bljo10/kcgm-mill-expansion-financial-investment-decision.pdf The most recently unconsolidated JORC-2012 mineral resource for the Red Hill deposit, prior to consolidation within Kalgoorlie Operations, was referenced in 2024 as 25.6Mt @ 1.2g/t Au for 1.0Moz Indicated and 24.2Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 868Koz Inferred by Northern Star on 6 August 2024. Based on Northern Star disclosure it is estimated that approximately 87.5% of Red Hill mineral reserves are covered by the royalty tenure M27/57. Vox management estimates that between 65% - 85% of mineral resources are covered by royalty tenure, based on Northern Star disclosure.

