N8 Identity Named Broadcom's Two-Time IDM Partner of the Year

N8 Identity Multi-Year Award Winner



N8 Identity, a trusted leader in identity management solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year for North America for the year 2024. This marks the second consecutive year N8 Identity has been presented this prestigious award and underscores N8 Identity's longstanding commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exemplary service to its clients, further solidifying its position as a key player in the identity management sector.

As a partner of Broadcom Inc for over two decades, N8 Identity has consistently demonstrated excellence in providing identity management solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of organizations across various industries. The award highlights N8 Identity's exceptional performance, dedication to customer success, and significant contributions to the growth and success of Broadcom's IDM ecosystem.

Shawn Upson, Managing Partner at N8 Identity, highlighted the lengthy history of their successful partnership, stating, "N8 Identity has been working with this technology since the very beginning of the journey going back to Netegrity and Computer Associates all the way through to the current leadership of Broadcom. We are honored to receive this award as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ongoing collaboration to meet the evolving needs of this rapidly changing industry. Together, we strive to empower organizations with cutting-edge identity management solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and drive business growth."

N8 Identity's innovative approach to identity management, coupled with its deep expertise and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, has earned the trust of clients worldwide. The company's partnership with Broadcom Inc has been instrumental in delivering robust, scalable solutions that address the complex challenges of modern identity management.

N8 Identity remains dedicated to advancing the field of identity management and delivering superior solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world. The company's receipt of the Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year award underscores its position as a trusted industry leader and reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer success.

For more information about N8 Identity Inc and its innovative identity management solutions, visit n8identity.com.

About N8 Identity Inc: N8 Identity Inc is a leading provider of identity management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to help organizations effectively manage identities, secure access, and streamline operations. With over two decades of industry experience and a commitment to innovation, N8 Identity empowers businesses to achieve their security and operational objectives while driving business growth.

