John Andrews Appointed as Prysmian's HR & Organization Officer

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / John Andrews has been appointed as the HR & Organization Officer at Prysmian, effective as of July 1, 2025.

Andrews is currently the head of Human Resources for Prysmian in North America, and previously held senior HR and Operational leadership roles in Prysmian, and before this for General Cable, which he joined in 2011, and was acquired by Prysmian in 2018.

Before joining General Cable, Andrews also held roles in CEMEX and US Steel. Andrews played a central role in the integration of Encore Wire into Prysmian, following its acquisition in 2024.

Andrews is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA and will be based in Milan, Italy.

Massimo Battaini, Prysmian CEO, said: "This appointment is not only a reflection of the outstanding professional and personal competencies that John will bring to this role, but also underlines the strong internal talent pool that we have nurtured over the years. John was a senior leader in General Cable when we made the acquisition in 2018, and his path to lead our HR teams globally is a marker of Prysmian's culture - where colleagues that join our Group through acquisitions make us truly richer. Having worked closely with John during my prior stint as the leader of our North American business, I know that he will bring the same passion, innovation, and team spirit to the role to maximise the potential of all our employees worldwide, just as he has done in North America over the past years."

John Andrews, Prysmian HR & Organization Officer, as of July 1, said: "I am honored to be trusted with this role. Prysmian, as the global leader in its sector, and having made several important acquisitions in recent years, is embarking on a journey of evolution from cable manufacturer to solutions provider which is not only exciting, but importantly, an opportunity for all our colleagues worldwide. We have a unique know-how, an inclusive culture thanks to the blend of companies that come together to make Prysmian today, and a strong ambition to accelerate on our growth path. Our employees across the world will be at the heart of what we set out to achieve, and our HR teams across the world will be focused on maximising their potential, while supporting the overall development of the business, in the years ahead."

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

