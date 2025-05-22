KARACHI, PK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / JS Investments Limited (JSIL), Pakistan's oldest private sector Asset Management and REIT Management Company licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), has partnered with Gohar Group of Companies, a leading real estate group, to officially launch JS Hotel REIT (JSHR), Pakistan's first Shariah-compliant hybrid hotel REIT featuring a multinational, globally renowned hotel brand in Hyderabad, Sindh.

JS Investments and Gohar Developers Launch Pakistan's First Shariah-Compliant Green Hotel REIT

The fund is now open for investments from both local and international accredited investors. Interested individuals and institutions can reach out to JS Investments to explore participation

Following SECP's regulatory approvals, JS Hotel REIT reaches a significant milestone today with the signing of a strategic investment agreement. The Gohar Group of Companies, through its owners and partners, has joined as a founding strategic investor with an anchor commitment comprising both land and equity contributions.

Anchored by a 139-key premium hotel operated under a franchise model with a global hospitality brand, JS Hotel REIT brings institutional-grade real estate investment to Pakistan's emerging hospitality sector. Designed with a forward-looking approach, the project incorporates environmentally responsible construction practices, supporting the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure in Pakistan's urban centers.

Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani, CEO of JS Investments Limited, stated:

"As the manager of Pakistan's first hotel REIT, we are pleased to offer investors a professionally managed and regulated investment vehicle backed by international hospitality standards. This partnership supports our broader vision of creating new asset classes that contribute to Pakistan's economic and infrastructure development."

Muhammad Hanif Gohar, Chairman of Gohar Developers, added:

"We are proud to collaborate with JS Investments on this pioneering project. By introducing a multinational brand to Hyderabad, we aim to deliver a landmark destination that supports the city's growth and positions it as a hub for business and tourism.

Regulatory and Investor Disclaimers

This announcement relates to the launch of JS Hotel REIT through private placement.

Units are not being offered to the general public at this stage.

The Information Memorandum is available to accredited investors only , in accordance with SECP regulations.

Prospective investors should review Information Memorandum and consult their professional advisors before making investment decisions.

About JS Investments Limited

JS Investments Limited (JSIL), established in 1995, is Pakistan's oldest private sector Asset Management and REIT Management Company, licensed by SECP. JSIL manages mutual funds, pension funds, SMAs, and REITs, and is part of the JS Group, a leading financial services conglomerate.

About JS Hotel REIT

JS Hotel REIT (JSHR) is a Shariah-compliant Hybrid REIT Scheme registered with SECP, offering accredited investors an opportunity to participate in the development of a landmark hospitality project in Hyderabad, with a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability.

About Gohar Developers

Gohar Developers is a leading real estate development group in Sindh, recognized for delivering residential and commercial projects that enhance urban living. The group brings its expertise to this landmark hospitality development in Hyderabad.

