Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT", or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT) wishes to announce that Daniel Baard has resigned as Interim CFO and a director of the Company. Arno Brand has been appointed Interim CFO. Manie Silver, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been appointed CEO. Arno Brand has been appointed Executive Chair of the Company and has agreed to forgo his executive compensation from April 1, 2024 onward.

Arno Brand stated "as a resident of South Africa, Manie is in the best position to manage the operation of the Company as a result of his proximity to the Aukam Graphite project."

The Company is in the process of compiling financial information to prepare draft financial statements to submit to its auditors with a view to completing the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 as soon as possible.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company aims to become a graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam Graphite Mine.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing and have confirmed its suitability as an anode material. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

For more information

Contact: Arno Brand at (416) 561- 4095 or Manie Silver at +27 716821730 or maniesilver@gmail.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

