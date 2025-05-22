Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWQP | ISIN: CA38900X2077 | Ticker-Symbol: CB82
Lang & Schwarz
22.05.25 | 15:36
0,018 Euro
-100,00 % -0,018
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRATOMIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRATOMIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0130,02415:36
0,0000,00007:30
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Management Changes

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT", or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT) wishes to announce that Daniel Baard has resigned as Interim CFO and a director of the Company. Arno Brand has been appointed Interim CFO. Manie Silver, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been appointed CEO. Arno Brand has been appointed Executive Chair of the Company and has agreed to forgo his executive compensation from April 1, 2024 onward.

Arno Brand stated "as a resident of South Africa, Manie is in the best position to manage the operation of the Company as a result of his proximity to the Aukam Graphite project."

The Company is in the process of compiling financial information to prepare draft financial statements to submit to its auditors with a view to completing the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 as soon as possible.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company aims to become a graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam Graphite Mine.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing and have confirmed its suitability as an anode material. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

For more information

Contact: Arno Brand at (416) 561- 4095 or Manie Silver at +27 716821730 or maniesilver@gmail.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gratomic-announces-management-changes-1030846

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.