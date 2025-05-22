Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on June 5th, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-fmst/.

The Company intends to provide insights on its 10 optioned properties from Denison Mines Corp. located in the prolific Athabasca Basin and on its future plans on advancing one of the most strategic uranium portfolios in North America. The Company would like to invite all shareholders, analysts and any interested investors to register for the webinar in advance and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

About Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company with an option to earn up to 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties spanning 330,000 acres in proven uranium corridors. Strategically located near existing mines, mills, and infrastructure, these drill-ready projects build on Denison Mines' historical exploration work and confirmed mineralization. The company's inaugural drill program at Hatchet Lake has already yielded a new uranium mineralization discovery, demonstrating the portfolio's potential. With a fully funded $6.5 million 2025 exploration budget, Foremost is advancing multiple discovery-ready projects in the Athabasca Basin-leveraging Denison's technical expertise and proven success to accelerate development. This strategic collaboration and existing groundwork position Foremost as a unique opportunity in the uranium sector, combining high-potential assets with established exploration foundation. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services