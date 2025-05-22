Business and operations leader will tap his extensive experience scaling high-growth companies as demand for Technology Business Management solutions surges

Calero, the leading provider of Technology Business Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Eric Martorano as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and President. In this role, Martorano will lead the company's global go-to-market strategy and revenue growth operations, supporting Calero's continued expansion to meet rising demand for its solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522715166/en/

New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and President Eric Martorano is ready to accelerate bookings while scaling operations and driving product innovation at Technology Business Management leader Calero

"Eric's leadership and proven ability to execute have guided multiple companies to and through periods of rapid revenue growth," said Scott Gilbert, CEO of Calero. "His commitment to and passion for driving aggressive go-to-market strategies while still delivering an exceptional customer experience make him the ideal match for Calero, and I am thrilled to welcome him as CRO and President."

Mr. Martorano brings over two decades of executive leadership across sales, marketing, and client success functions. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Simplilearn (a Blackstone Group company). Previously Mr. Martorano held senior leadership roles at Kinly, Intermedia, and Microsoft, consistently accelerating bookings while scaling operations and driving product innovation.

"Calero has built an exceptional business grounded in a customer-first mission with a clear commitment to delivering the most advanced, technology-driven solutions," said Mr. Martorano. "I'm honored to join this amazing company at a pivotal time and look forward to working with Scott, the Executive Team, and the incredibly talented individuals across Calero to advance our business strategy, expand our global footprint and deepen relationships with our customers and channel partners."

The company continues to lead the industry with its Calero.com platform providing telecommunications, mobility, market data, and SaaS management while automating core functions to make the solution available to a wider market. Leveraging deep integrations and applied AI, the Calero.com solution provides a single pane of glass for CIOs and CTOs to achieve significant efficiency improvements, saving time and reducing costs.

"Our commitment to deliver an innovative, technology-driven solution means we can reach more customers than ever with constantly expanding functionality inside a single platform. Eric is the perfect person to join our Executive Team and lead the sales and marketing organizations to take advantage of this incredible opportunity," concluded Gilbert.

For more information about Calero's industry-leading solutions, please visit calero.com/solutions. To learn more about Calero's dynamic leadership team, visit calero.com/leadership.

About Calero

Calero is the leading provider of Technology Business Management solutions, empowering organizations to streamline and optimize their technology investments through three key solution pillars:

Technology Expense Management: Advanced software solutions designed to optimize technology spend across market data, telecom, mobile, SaaS, and beyond.

Technology Lifecycle Management: Comprehensive unified platform that enhances IT asset management, providing detailed inventory visibility, lifecycle tracking, and secure processes for asset reallocation and disposal-from procurement to retirement.

Managed Technology Services: Tailored managed services that enable organizations to automate, streamline, and maximize the efficiency of IT resource management.

With a focus on delivering actionable insights and operational efficiency, Calero helps businesses achieve greater control and cost savings across their technology ecosystem. Find out more at calero.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522715166/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Articulate Communications for Calero

calero@articulatecomms.com