Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, today announced the launch of its new Tariff Mitigation Skill, a solution designed to unify supply chain data, forecast tariff impacts, adjust plans and actions in real time, and automate decisions helping organizations to reduce risk, protect margins, and stay agile amid shifting trade dynamics.

According to Gartner®, "92% of supply chain leaders cite increased costs as the top risk of new U.S. administration policies on supply chain and 45% of leaders indicate passing costs to their customers as their primary strategy for mitigating new tariff costs*." Companies that respond in real time to changes in pricing and product availability are best positioned to keep production lines running, fulfill downstream orders, and meet customer expectations in global markets.

"Tariff volatility is adding new layers of complexity and risk for global businesses," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Aera Technology. "With decision intelligence, we help companies adapt to disruption by enabling optimal responses and fostering strategic agility. Today's announcement underscores our continued commitment to innovative AI solutions that empower teams to navigate change in real time and build resilient operations."

The company's AI-powered decision intelligence platform, Aera Decision Cloud, optimizes and automates decisions, delivering significant returns on investment for industry-leading companies. Built on Aera Decision Cloud, Aera Skills are composable capabilities that digitize decisions and orchestrate processes across key business functions. They enable Aera to understand, recommend, act, and learn for any business decision needs helping organizations remain self-sufficient and adaptable in an ever-changing environment.

Aera Tariff Mitigation Skill

The Tariff Mitigation Skill is designed to help enterprises navigate the complexities of global trade tariffs. It leverages decision intelligence to assess, simulate, and respond to tariff changes, ensuring financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Impact Identification Cost Analysis

Detect which products and materials are affected by tariff changes and quantify their impact on margin and landed costs in real time

Scenario Simulation Strategy Modeling

Run forward-looking scenarios on potential tariff shifts to evaluate sourcing, pricing, and production trade-offs before decisions are made

Autonomous Mitigation Execution

Trigger actions such as supply reallocations, pricing updates, and production changes closing the loop from insight to action

Financial Resilience Margin Protection

Recommend and implement strategic pricing changes and sourcing alternatives to protect profitability amid fluctuating trade policies

Trade Compliance Duty Optimization

Monitor 20,000+ HTS codes automatically to flag compliance risks and optimize classifications to minimize duties and streamline documentation

*Gartner, How Supply Chains Are Responding to New U.S. Tariffs and Policies, Vickie Forman, Published April 25, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, created Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Real-time and always-on, Aera understands how a business works, makes actionable recommendations, predicts business outcomes, executes decisions at scale and learns from every decision. Supporting the full spectrum of decisions, from operational to strategic, Aera is powered by Aera Decision Cloud and its composable Aera Skills. By empowering the world's leading companies to optimize decisions across the value chain, Aera is enabling a more sustainable, intelligent and efficient world. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

