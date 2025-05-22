CM Global Services (CMGS) Secures Exclusive Multi-Year Logistics & Procurement Partnerships with Compass Mining and NovoMod

DENVER, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CM Global Services LLC (CMGS) proudly announces its official designation as the exclusive logistics and procurement partner for Compass Mining Inc. and NovoMod LLC, two leaders in the Bitcoin mining and modular infrastructure sectors. These multi-year partnerships reinforce CMGS's growing influence as the supply chain backbone powering some of the most advanced digital infrastructure projects in the world.

Founded with a mission to eliminate the bottlenecks and fragmentation that plague traditional supply chains, CMGS is a fully integrated logistics and infrastructure services firm specializing in Bitcoin mining services, data center development, and high-demand electrical infrastructure. From sourcing crypto mining machine parts and network hardware to coordinating the full deployment of large scale sites, CMGS is designed to scale with our clients and move at the speed they need.

For Compass Mining and NovoMod, CMGS serves as more than a vendor; we are an embedded partner, streamlining critical operations and bringing transparency to every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle. Our team leads:

Global sourcing and procurement of critical components, from power distribution units (PDUs) and switchgear to Ethernet cables, breakers, and enclosures.

Inbound logistics and Customs navigation, moving sensitive equipment efficiently across Asia, LATAM, and North America on time, on budget, and compliantly.

Refurbishment and redeployment of crypto mining machines, ensuring optimal uptime, performance, and recovery value from aging or idle equipment.

Infrastructure buildout support, including on-site coordination, material staging, labor oversight, and final commissioning of modular and large-scale mining sites.

By centralizing sourcing, logistics, testing, and deployment under one roof, CMGS is helping Compass Mining and NovoMod compress timelines, reduce operational overhead, and eliminate costly inefficiencies that historically slowed down crypto mining and infrastructure projects.

While our partnerships with Compass Mining and NovoMod are foundational, CMGS also supports a growing number of mining companies, original equipment manufacturers, and infrastructure developers behind the scenes. Quietly powering the supply chains of both public and private firms across the U.S., LATAM, and Asia. In a market where downtime is costly and speed is currency, CMGS brings industrial discipline, real-world experience, with timely execution.

CMGS covers the full supply chain lifecycle, including:

Global logistics and freight management

Strategic sourcing and vendor negotiations

Crypto mining machine parts sales, sourcing, and testing

Full-site infrastructure build outs

Cleaning, repair, and redeployment programs

Consulting for operational optimization and supply chain resilience

As the digital infrastructure landscape grows more complex, CMGS is positioned to be the silent engine behind the most ambitious operators, ensuring they have what they need, where they need it, exactly when it's needed.

About CMGS

CM Global Services (CMGS) is a full service logistics and procurement company specializing in Bitcoin mining and high performance computing industries. CMGS helps clients source equipment, manage global freight, deploy infrastructure, and streamline operations across every stage of the supply chain. With a commitment to reliability, speed, and cost efficiency, CMGS enables miners and data center operators to scale smarter.

