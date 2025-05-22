Heidelberg Engineering GmbH: NASA Astronauts Warren Hoburg and Tyson Brunstetter to Headline Heidelberg Engineering's 2025 International SPECTRALIS Symposium

Hoburg and Brunstetter will take center stage, offering attendees the rare opportunity to hear firsthand their clinical perspectives about in-orbit ocular testing in a presentation titled, "Journey into Space: Völlig losgelöst!"

HEIDELBERG, Germany, May 22, 2025 - Heidelberg Engineering,a global leader in ophthalmic imaging and healthcare data solutions, announced that NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg and Tyson Brunstetter, OD, PhD, will lead the keynote presentation at the company's 21stAnnual International SPECTRALISSymposiumon Friday, June 13th as part of its mission to ignite curiosity and innovation.

"Every day at NASA we learn something new about the impact of space travel on the human body, and ocular health in particular. I am honored to be on this stage with Dr. Brunstetter and look forward to sharing our insights, learnings, and experiences with this year's symposium attendees," said Hoburg, who logged a cumulative total of 186 days in space during his first flight in 2023.

NASA researchers have used SPECTRALIS OCT technologyonboard the International Space

Station since 2013 to investigate the effects of microgravity environments on vision. A second SPECTRALIS equipped withOCT2 Modulewas delivered to the station in 2018 and installed in early 2019. The upgraded device supports advanced image capturing to further collaborative research into Space Flight Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS), a condition that can cause unilateral and bilateral optic disc edema, which astronauts commonly experience because of space travel.

"The research that Dr. Brunstetter's team has been conducting on SANS with the help of SPECTRALIS multimodal imaging platform is unparalleled and has had a tremendous impact on expanding our understanding of ocular pathology in space and on Earth," said Arianna Schoess-Vargas of Heidelberg Engineering. "We are immensely proud of our partnership with NASA, and we foresee broad applicability of this research for future long-term space missions, as well as terrestrial research in both retina disease and glaucoma."

Now in its 21st year, the flagship International SPECTRALIS Symposium will take place in

Heidelberg, Germany for the first time ever, mere steps away from the company's headquarters. In addition to the keynote lecture presented by Hoburg and Brunstetter, the scientific programfeatures 34 distinguished speakers from 12 countries, who will present cutting-edge advancements in imaging, including high-resolution OCT, artificial intelligence, AMD, and GA. The dynamic program also includes a digital poster session, offering participants the opportunity to share their latest research and actively engage with the global scientific community.

Prospective attendees can register for the ISS at this link.

About Heidelberg Engineering

Heidelberg Engineering pioneers imaging and data technologies to optimize ophthalmic solutions that empower eye care professionals who want to improve the holistic health of patients. Since 1990, uncompromising quality and education play a large part in fostering the diagnostic confidence that has become synonymous with the global brand. The SPECTRALIS multi-modal imaging platform for the posterior segment offers unparalleled retinal image quality and reproducibility, supporting the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and many other retinal diseases. The ANTERION multi-disciplinary imaging platform is an easy-to-use, all-in-one anterior segment solution, with all measurements based solely on high-quality OCT technology. The HEYEX 2 image management and device integration platform manages all diagnostic images and supports workflow efficiency with standardized data and interfaces.

About NASA

For more about NASA, please visit: NASA

