Company recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision for iPaaS, accompanying the Visionary recognition in the Data Integration Magic Quadrant

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)*. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We appreciate the recognition by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service," said Dayle Hall, chief marketing officer of SnapLogic. "This past year was a big year for us with the launch of AgentCreator and the growing use of our AI integration assistant, SnapGPT. This recognition by Gartner validates our commitment to reimagining integration through the lens of AI. We're pioneering AI-led integration and empowering organizations to unify their data, applications, and APIs using natural language, no code required. As enterprises increasingly adopt GenAI, we're proud to lead the way in enabling the creation of intelligent agents, copilots, and business assistants that streamline operations and unlock new value. Our rapid growth and expansion into the emerging category of No Code Agent Builders underscores the demand for unified, AI-powered platforms."

Recognized as a Visionary for the second consecutive year, SnapLogic is the only Platform with a robust APIM solution that unifies application and data integration and offers the ability to create, deploy, and manage agents. The platform features powerful tools including AgentCreator, a breakthrough product enabling users to design, deploy, and scale AI agents, and SnapGPT, the first GenAI-powered data and application integration copilot.

Gartner specifically recognized SnapLogic for its continuous release of innovative AI features, effective marketing strategy highlighting key differentiators in the areas of AI and legacy modernization, and strong track record of bringing new capabilities to market quickly. SnapLogic's ease of use, coupled with broad support for different integration personas, has made it a trusted partner for enterprises across industries, including technology, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and transportation.

This recognition from Gartner builds on SnapLogic's growing momentum, as the only vendor acknowledged as a Visionary in both Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service and Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This dual recognition underscores the innovative value SnapLogic delivers to its customers across both categories. Additionally, SnapLogic was recently recognized as a leader by G2, a leading customer software review site, in the G2 Spring 2025 Reports, earning top distinctions across multiple categories, a testament to its commitment to delivering real value to customers. In Q1, the company also launched a refreshed partner program, offering enhanced support to help partners capitalize on the rising demand for seamless integration, automation, and AI-powered transformation.

Get your complimentary copy of the Gartner 2025 Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) now.

* Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), [by Keith Guttridge, Andrew Comes, Shrey Pasricha, Max van den Berk, Andrew Humphreys], 19 May 2025

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

