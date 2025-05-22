Atlanta Braves Host Medal of Honor Recipients on Military Appreciation Day at Truist Park in Collaboration with the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership is proud to collaborate with the Atlanta Braves for a powerful day of recognition and reflection on Friday, May 23, 2025, during their Military Appreciation Day presented by T-Mobile at Truist Park as the Braves take on the San Diego Padres. This special day will include a pregame ceremony featuring a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients Edward C. Byers Jr., US Navy (Ret.), and Leroy A. Petry, US Army (Ret.), who will be honored on-field for their extraordinary service and sacrifice.

The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest award for valor in combat. Today, only 61 living recipients remain-and two will take center stage at Truist Park to share the values that defined their service: courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism. Their stories, shared in the presence of Braves fans and community leaders, offer lessons that transcend the battlefield and resonate across every facet of American life.

"This event brings the spirit of the Medal of Honor to life," says Thomas J. Mundell, president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership. "Thanks to the Atlanta Braves, we are not only honoring these heroes - we are amplifying their message of servant leadership to a wider audience."

This special on-field presentation will be one of several ways the Braves will commemorate Military Appreciation Day.

Guests of the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, including veterans, supporters and civic leaders, will gather in a private suite provided by the Braves to celebrate these heroes and the organization's mission to deliver values-based leadership education programming nationwide.

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership is committed to preparing individuals across all walks of life to meet their moment. Through immersive programs and its upcoming flagship facility in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., the Center for Leadership is equipping tomorrow's leaders with the values that define our nation's greatest heroes.

Join the Movement and Get Involved

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership invites the public to:

Follow Along : Stay informed about events and initiatives by following along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and at https://mohcenterforleadership.org/.

Support the Cause: Make a donation to help fund educational programs, leadership training, and the development of the training center.

To learn more and/or donate to the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, visit https://mohcenterforleadership.org/.

About the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission is to inspire, develop, empower and challenge leaders through the values embodied by our country's Medal of Honor Recipients. With leadership education opportunities that include fellowship programs and onsite trainings, as well as a nationwide digital educational platform and audience-curated visitor experiences, Americans of all ages, backgrounds and locations will learn leadership values of courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment and patriotism to inspire them to transform lives, shape the future, and carry forward the best traditions of what it means to be an American. For more information, visit www.mohcenterforleadership.org.

