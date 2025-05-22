DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 23. Mai (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 01:30 JP/Verbraucherpreise landesweit April PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: +3,2% gg Vj Kernverbraucherpreise PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: +3,6% gg Vj *** 08:00 DE/BIP (2. Veröffentlichung) 1Q kalender- und saisonbereinigt gg Vq PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vq 1. Veröff.: +0,2% gg Vq 4. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq kalenderbereinigt gg Vj PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vq 1. Veröff.: -0,2% gg Vq 4. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq *** 08:00 GB/Einzelhandelsumsatz April PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+4,4% gg Vj zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 08:00 DE/Bauhauptgewerbe, Auftragseingang und Umsatz März *** 08:45 FR/Verbrauchervertrauen Mai PROGNOSE: 93 zuvor: 92 *** 10:00 DE/Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, HV *** 10:00 DE/Porsche Automobil Holding SE, HV 10:00 DE/Wacker Neuson SE, HV *** 10:30 IT/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Vorlesung zu "Inflation and disinflation in the euro area" *** 11:00 EU/EZB, Tariflohnindikator 14:30 US/St. Louis-Fed-Präsident Musalem und Kansas-City-Fed-Präsident Schmid, Reden bei Northwest Arkansas Fireside Chat Event *** 16:00 US/Neubauverkäufe April PROGNOSE: -4,0% gg Vm zuvor: +7,4% gg Vm *** 18:00 DE/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Rede zu "Finanzielle Bildung und Geldpolitik" *** 18:00 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Cook, Rede bei Seventh Annual Women in Macro Conference ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

