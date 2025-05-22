Verve Strengthens Investor Relations and Expands Team Internationally

Ingo Middelmenne joins the team as new Head of European Investor Relations

Further expansion of capital markets activities in Europe and the US Stockholm, 22 May 2025 - Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) is expanding its international investor relations activities following its successful uplisting to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 12 May 2025. As part of Verve's broader commitment to investor engagement and transparency, Verve is strengthening its IR team and intensifying its international capital markets presence. Ingo Middelmenne joins the investor relations team as the new Head of European Investor Relations. Ingo is an experienced interim manager with over 25 years of capital market experience. He will focus on expanding contacts with analysts and investors in Benelux, Germany, France, the UK, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe. In parallel, Verve also plans to intensify its US-focused capital markets activities. The current Head of Investor Relations, Sören Barz, will transition to a new leadership role as Vice President Corporate Communications & Strategic Initiatives, reflecting Verve's commitment to growing talent from within and providing exciting opportunities as Verve scales. "With our market leadership in ID-less advertising technologies, we have successfully positioned Verve in the industry. However, this fundamental transformation of our business model has so far gone largely unnoticed by the capital market," explains Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve. "That's why we're stepping up our engagement in Europe and the US - to tell our story more clearly, more transparently, and more proactively." Further information on Verve can be found at www.verve.com . Responsible parties The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire upon publication of this press release.

Contact: Ingo Middelmenne Sören Barz Head of European Investor Relations VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives Verve Group SE Verve Group SE +49 174 90 911 90 +49 170 376 9571 ingo.middelmenne@verve.com soeren.barz@verve.com About Verve Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068) operates a cutting-edge ad software platform connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Guided by the mission "Let's make media better," the Company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve is focused on delivering innovative technologies for targeted advertising without relying on identifiers like cookies or IDFA (the Identifier for Advertisers). Additionally, the platform fosters direct engagement between advertisers and publishers, eliminating intermediaries for greater efficiency. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under ISIN SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: .info@fnca.se

