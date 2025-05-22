Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: Opening Doors to Cybersecurity Careers With Splunk and Per Scholas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / by Patricia Toothman

The Social Impact Partner Spotlight series highlights various nonprofit organization partners that are helping transform the lives of individuals and communities. This blog features Splunk's partnership with Per Scholas, showcasing their transformative work to prepare the next generation of cybersecurity and IT professionals through Splunk's Core User and Power User technology training.

In a world where cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated and high-profile data breaches make headlines, the need for cybersecurity professionals is greater than ever. Yet today, too many people lack access to the training that can launch cybersecurity careers.

Per Scholas is on a mission to change that. It provides rigorous, tuition-free technology job training and connections to opportunities for adult learners from low- to moderate-income households across the U.S. The organization's focus on expanding access makes it a natural partner for Splunk, which seeks to open doors to tech opportunities by providing in-demand data skills and tools.

Our partnership has a proud history. In 2018, Splunk began to provide free technology training and support for Per Scholas' programs for untapped talent pools in New York City. In 2021, Splunk began offering unrestricted grant funding to aid Per Scholas in its swift expansion, with enrollment figures growing from 3,500 learners and alumni across 16 campus locations to an expected 7,500 learners and alumni across 24 campuses by 2025. Today, those investments have come full circle, as Splunk has hired four Per Scholas graduates to full-time Cybersecurity roles. Splunk's reputation and visibility has played a key role in the due diligence of major investments from other funders, including a $20 million grant from MacKenzie Scott received in 2023.

Cybersecurity training that transforms careers and lives

Per Scholas' programs are more than just training classes. Students receive hands-on learning, career development resources, and interview opportunities with Fortune 500 companies to help take their careers to the next level. In addition to technical instruction, Per Scholas provides business skills training, covering communication, collaboration, feedback exchange, and career navigation, which makes up about 20% of a learner's experience. Over ten weeks, learners engage in workshops that help them develop a career plan, conduct a strategic job search, create a personal brand, prepare for interviews, negotiate offers, and navigate the onboarding process with a new company.

Their technical offerings include the 15-week Cybersecurity Analyst course, which provides training in Splunk tools and leads to a Splunk Core User certification. Alumni help meet market demand for roles such as cybersecurity associates and support specialists. The learning opportunities don't stop there: alums can upskill through the Career Accelerator program, which offers both the Splunk Core User and Power User certifications.

The demand is only growing, and Per Scholas is expanding to meet it. In the past three years, their annual participation has surged, and the number of campuses has grown across 18 states. Within one year of graduation, 80% of graduates attain a job earning $21+/hour, generating an anticipated $148M in annual earnings for learners and their families.

Per Scholas' growth makes a powerful difference in both individual lives and society as a whole. Research from Manpower Demonstration Research Corporation (MDRC), a nonpartisan organization, found that for every dollar spent on Per Scholas training, eight dollars returns to the local economy through increased taxes and spending by Per Scholas graduates and reduced use of public benefit programs.

"Our partnership with Splunk has been transformative, equipping our learners with cutting-edge skills in data analytics and cybersecurity that prepare them for the future of work. This collaboration not only drives meaningful career opportunities for our alumni but also creates a stronger, more inclusive tech workforce. As we look ahead, we are excited to expand these impactful programs, and with the support of partners like Splunk, we can continue unlocking potential and transforming lives."

- Per Scholas President and CEO Plinio Ayala

A bridge to corporate cybersecurity careers

Per Scholas' Tech Talent Solutions team works with hundreds of employer partners to source open positions and refer graduates for promising opportunities. Splunk is proud to employ four Per Scholas alumni, including customer trust analyst Farquleet Fajar. Originally from Pakistan, she discovered her interest in technology in high school and later decided to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

"In the course, we got great hands-on experience and learned a lot about different fields in cybersecurity," she says. "The teachers were so helpful and supportive, and they went above and beyond to make sure everyone in the class was learning and having a good experience."

After graduating from Per Scholas, Farquleet completed an internship at Splunk and was selected to join as a full-time employee. Her learning journey continues as she pursues more cybersecurity certifications and eventually hopes to earn a master's degree in cybersecurity.

Farquleet's story is one of thousands of successes through Per Scholas, and the organization is poised to create thousands more. To learn how you can support their vital work, visit perscholas.org.

