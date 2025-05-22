Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that in a mobile gaming world flooded with competition and short attention spans, Core Gaming, which is expected to close its previously announced merger with Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) in the second quarter of 2025, or the next 6 weeks.

With over 2,100 games developed or co-developed, 790 million lifetime downloads, and 43 million monthly active users (MAUs), Core Gaming has quietly engineered one of the most effective growth engines in the mobile gaming industry. At the center of this success is a deliberate, data-driven Trojan Horse: the complimentary-to-download model. On the surface, users enjoy full access to fast, fun, and accessible games, no upfront cost required.

Behind the scenes, Core Gaming's AI-powered platform is increasing engagement with astonishing efficiency.

Instead of relying on a single blockbuster title, Core Gaming's formula emphasizes scale, retention, and monetization across a vast portfolio of casual games. Once a user downloads a game, Core's proprietary business intelligence (BI) and AI algorithms go to work-predicting behavior, optimizing ad placements, and serving up personalized content in real-time.

Core Gaming's approach isn't just clever, it's calculated. As mobile gaming pushes past $126 billion in global market size this year and trends toward $157 billion by 2029, complimentary-to-play titles, especially those monetized through in-app ads, are dominating the charts, particularly in emerging mobile-first markets across Southeast Asia. Core's strategic footprint in these regions, combined with its lightning-fast onboarding and AI-fueled retention tools, could dramatically outpace the industry projections.





Siyata Mobile filed a Form F-1 registration statement, on Tuesday, which updates the Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) agreement originally signed on January 14, 2025, provides Siyata with "the right, but not the obligation, to direct the Investor… to purchase the ELOC Shares." The current registration covers the remaining $12,811,735 balance of the $18 million in total available under the agreement.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Siyata Mobile's mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 MarketNews is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 MarketNews takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

