Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A40HC7 | ISIN: KYG514001364 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.25 | 15:42
2,910 US-Dollar
-2,35 % -0,070
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 15:30 Uhr
JIUZI HOLDINGS, INC.: JZXN Announces Major Strategic Move: Acquisition of 1,000 Bitcoins Over the Next Year

Finanznachrichten News

HANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has formally approved a major strategic decision: the Company plans to complete a dual-track, parallel acquisition of 1,000 Bitcoins over the next year through a combination of additional stock issuance and cash purchases. Bitcoin acquisitions in the next year through a dual-track, parallel process of additional stock issuance and cash purchases. This move marks JZXN's in-depth layout in the field of digital currencies, further demonstrating the company's firm confidence in blockchain technology and its application prospects.

The acquisition plan is a strategic choice made by JZXN after thorough consideration and comprehensive evaluation. Bitcoin, as the world's leading cryptocurrency, is not only highly liquid and recognized in the market, but has also demonstrated strong value-added potential in recent years, and JZXN believes that the inclusion of Bitcoin in the Company's asset portfolio not only diversifies the investment risk effectively, but also brings the Company potential long-term benefits.

In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the acquisition program, JZXN will adopt a combination of additional stock issuance and cash purchase. On the one hand, the company will start the process of issuing additional shares in due course to raise part of the acquisition funds; on the other hand, the company will also utilize its own funds and possible external financing to jointly complete the remaining part of the bitcoin acquisition. This strategy reflects the company's respect and protection of shareholders' interests and ensures the adequacy of funding for the acquisition.

"We are well aware of the volatility and uncertainty of the Bitcoin market, but it is based on a deep understanding of blockchain technology and a long-term bullish belief that we decided to take this step," said JZXN's CEO. "Through this acquisition, we will further enrich our company's asset structure and enhance our risk resistance and profitability. At the same time, we will also continue to focus on and explore the application of blockchain technology in other fields with a view to creating more value for the Company."

For more information, please contact:
Iris He
iris@jzxn.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jzxn-announces-major-strategic-move-acquisition-of-1-000-bitcoins-over-the-next-year-302463132.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
