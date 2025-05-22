TenCate Protective Fabrics proudly marked a major milestone this month, celebrating 100 years of continuous textile production in Georgia. In a time when much of the textile industry has moved offshore, this centennial achievement stands as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and enduring craftsmanship rooted in Georgia.

The celebration took place at the Coweta County Fairgrounds, bringing together employees, company retirees, community leaders, and other distinguished guests to honor a legacy that stretches back over 325 years in The Netherlands.

Built on this rich Dutch heritage, TenCate Protective Fabrics has become a global leader in advanced textile solutions for protective clothing. While its history began in The Netherlands, its steadfast commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing-particularly in Georgia-has fueled the company's success over the last century. From producing cutting-edge flame-resistant (FR) fabrics for firefighters and industrial workers to supplying the military with mission-critical FR fabric for PPE, TenCate Protective Fabrics plays a vital role in protecting the people that communities rely on around the globe.

"This celebration is more than a look back-it's a powerful reminder that American textile innovation is still alive and thriving," said Maria Gallahue-Worl, CEO, TenCate Protective Fabrics. "Our rich heritage is deeply tied to the ingenuity and dedication of our workforce around the world, including right here in Georgia."

Guests at the event enjoyed live music, games, food, a fashion show, and an exhibition highlighting the evolution of TenCate's Georgia operations. The display traced the company's journey from its origins as Southern Mills Inc., founded by the Ellis family, to its modern-day Georgia-based presence: a skilled production workforce operating across four state-of-the-art facilities and a Corporate Office in Union City, Georgia.

The celebration is a testament to TenCate Protective Fabrics' 100-year roots in Georgia and the company's essential and unique place in US textile manufacturing.

