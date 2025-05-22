PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced continued progress against its near-term 2030 sustainability targets, including reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its own operations and value chain, and continued improvement in sustainably advantaged product sales driven by customer demand.

"Sustainability is core to our purpose and a key enabler of our enterprise growth strategy," said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, global sustainability. "It is embedded in how we do business by supporting our customers' success through sustainably advantaged solutions that deliver industry-leading products, improved performance and operational savings, resulting in reduced water, waste and energy use."

Key highlights in PPG's 2024 Sustainability Report include:

41% of sales from sustainably advantaged products, such as the PPG ENVIRO-PRIME® EPIC200X solution, which enabled a customer's facility to reduce CO2 emissions by 3,500 metric tons annually.

Significant expansion in renewable energy efforts, resulting in an 18% reduction in GHG emissions within the company's own operations (scope 1 and 2). For example, PPG completed an on-site solar installation at its Caivano, Italy facility that represents a CO2 emissions reduction of approximately 390 metric tons annually. When considered with a previously installed combined heat and power unit, the facility will realize a 15% reduction in annual utility costs.

6% reduction in value chain (scope 3) emissions across purchased goods and services, customer processing of sold products and end-of-life treatment of sold products.

48% of process waste reused, recycled or recovered.

28% reduction in water intensity at priority sites in water-stressed areas.

98% of key suppliers assessed against sustainability and social responsibility criteria.

$16.4 million invested in the COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® initiative since 2015, exceeding the 2030 funding commitment.

PPG's 2024 Sustainability Report is available at ppg.com/sustainability.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

