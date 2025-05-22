Andersen Consulting expands its technology and transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with 2i Solutions, a technology consulting firm bringing deep ERP and other specialized technological expertise to deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions to clients.

Founded in 2005, 2i Solutions advises clients on enterprise technology transformation, specializing in SAP implementation, support, and customization. With a strong focus on delivering intelligent business solutions, the firm offers services across SAP S/4HANA migration, cloud enablement, data analytics, AI, and enterprise automation. 2i Solutions works with a variety of clients in the utilities, insurance, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries, including within the public sector. Their industry-specific solutions and global capabilities allow them to assist companies seeking agility, scalability, and innovation in their IT landscape.

"We are excited to collaborate with Andersen Consulting as it enhances our ability to be a top-tier service provider in this growing ecosystem and provides us with a larger geographical presence to better serve our clients," said Praveen Kumar, managing director of 2i Solutions. "Together, we will empower enterprises to navigate complexity and achieve digital resilience through smarter, more efficient technology solutions."

"This collaboration further supports our business transformation and technology transformation capabilities to help clients accelerate innovation and achieve operational excellence," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Praveen and his team have strong knowledge of SAP, cloud technology, and AI, and their addition strengthens our global presence as we continue to expand our platform to provide our clients with seamless, integrated consulting solutions."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522968731/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com