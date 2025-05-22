Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 15:36 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 12 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary




%



Votes
Against




%



Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*



Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

12,356,670

99.75

30,885

0.25

12,387,555

42.06

8,316

Resolution 2

12,238,331

98.98

126,474

1.02

12,364,805

41.99

31,066

Resolution 3

12,304,860

99.42

72,348

0.58

12,377,208

42.03

18,663

Resolution 4

12,060,301

97.38

324,369

2.62

12,384,670

42.06

11,201

Resolution 5

12,100,230

97.70

284,440

2.30

12,384,670

42.06

11,201

Resolution 6

12,082,657

97.64

291,859

2.36

12,374,516

42.02

21,355

Resolution 7

12,081,808

97.68

287,515

2.32

12,369,323

42.00

26,548

Resolution 8

12,302,682

99.54

56,420

0.46

12,359,102

41.97

36,769

Resolution 9

12,316,383

99.63

45,555

0.37

12,361,938

41.98

33,933

Resolution 10

12,318,069

99.55

55,064

0.45

12,373,133

42.02

22,738

Resolution 11

12,263,261

99.20

99,456

0.80

12,362,717

41.98

33,154

Resolution 12

12,315,651

99.38

76,620

0.62

12,392,271

42.08

3,600

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 22 May 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.