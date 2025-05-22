BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 12 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 12,356,670 99.75 30,885 0.25 12,387,555 42.06 8,316 Resolution 2 12,238,331 98.98 126,474 1.02 12,364,805 41.99 31,066 Resolution 3 12,304,860 99.42 72,348 0.58 12,377,208 42.03 18,663 Resolution 4 12,060,301 97.38 324,369 2.62 12,384,670 42.06 11,201 Resolution 5 12,100,230 97.70 284,440 2.30 12,384,670 42.06 11,201 Resolution 6 12,082,657 97.64 291,859 2.36 12,374,516 42.02 21,355 Resolution 7 12,081,808 97.68 287,515 2.32 12,369,323 42.00 26,548 Resolution 8 12,302,682 99.54 56,420 0.46 12,359,102 41.97 36,769 Resolution 9 12,316,383 99.63 45,555 0.37 12,361,938 41.98 33,933 Resolution 10 12,318,069 99.55 55,064 0.45 12,373,133 42.02 22,738 Resolution 11 12,263,261 99.20 99,456 0.80 12,362,717 41.98 33,154 Resolution 12 12,315,651 99.38 76,620 0.62 12,392,271 42.08 3,600

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 22 May 2025