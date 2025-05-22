BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 12 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
% of Available voting rights*
Resolution 1
12,356,670
99.75
30,885
0.25
12,387,555
42.06
8,316
Resolution 2
12,238,331
98.98
126,474
1.02
12,364,805
41.99
31,066
Resolution 3
12,304,860
99.42
72,348
0.58
12,377,208
42.03
18,663
Resolution 4
12,060,301
97.38
324,369
2.62
12,384,670
42.06
11,201
Resolution 5
12,100,230
97.70
284,440
2.30
12,384,670
42.06
11,201
Resolution 6
12,082,657
97.64
291,859
2.36
12,374,516
42.02
21,355
Resolution 7
12,081,808
97.68
287,515
2.32
12,369,323
42.00
26,548
Resolution 8
12,302,682
99.54
56,420
0.46
12,359,102
41.97
36,769
Resolution 9
12,316,383
99.63
45,555
0.37
12,361,938
41.98
33,933
Resolution 10
12,318,069
99.55
55,064
0.45
12,373,133
42.02
22,738
Resolution 11
12,263,261
99.20
99,456
0.80
12,362,717
41.98
33,154
Resolution 12
12,315,651
99.38
76,620
0.62
12,392,271
42.08
3,600
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641
Date: 22 May 2025