WKN: A2DPC5 | ISIN: CA86212H1055
Frankfurt
22.05.25 | 08:00
2,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,40017:03
22.05.2025
StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Announces Results of Annual General And Special Shareholders Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 225 shareholders holding an aggregate of 289,507,285 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 79.3% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 11, 2025. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, the approval of the unallocated options under the Corporation' stock option plan and the approval of the amended equity incentive plan of the Corporation.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 2, 2025 being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FORVOTES
WITHHELD/ABSTAINED
Benjamin Harris89.954%
(259,992,800)		?10.046%
(29,036,700)
Iqbal Khan85.374%
(246,755,820)		?14.626%
(42,273,680)
Deborah Robinson99.921%
(288,801,507)		?0.079%
(227,993)
Steven Scott90.657%
(262,024,817)		?9.343%
(27,004,683)
Alan A. Simpson91.136%
(263,410,139)		?8.864%
(25,619,361)
Mary Vitug99.885%
(288,697,676)		?0.115%
(331,824)


About StorageVault Canada Inc.
As of March 31, 2025, StorageVault owned and operated 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.7 million rentable square feet on over 728 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.