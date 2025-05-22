StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Announces Results of Annual General And Special Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 225 shareholders holding an aggregate of 289,507,285 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 79.3% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 11, 2025. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, the approval of the unallocated options under the Corporation' stock option plan and the approval of the amended equity incentive plan of the Corporation.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 2, 2025 being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Benjamin Harris 89.954%

(259,992,800) ?10.046%

(29,036,700) Iqbal Khan 85.374%

(246,755,820) ?14.626%

(42,273,680) Deborah Robinson 99.921%

(288,801,507) ?0.079%

(227,993) Steven Scott 90.657%

(262,024,817) ?9.343%

(27,004,683) Alan A. Simpson 91.136%

(263,410,139) ?8.864%

(25,619,361) Mary Vitug 99.885%

(288,697,676) ?0.115%

(331,824)



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

As of March 31, 2025, StorageVault owned and operated 251 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 221 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12.7 million rentable square feet on over 728 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com