Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 15:46 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zraox Blockchain Trading Limited: Zraox Smart Matching 2.0: High Concurrency and Low Latency, Leading the New Era of Exceptional Trading

Finanznachrichten News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 22, 2025announced the launch of its intelligent matching engine, ZraoxMatch 2.0, elevating the platform matching performance and market response speed to new heights. Utilizing distributed memory processing and adaptive scheduling algorithms, ZraoxMatch 2.0 achieves millisecond latency and extremely high transaction rates in high-concurrency scenarios, creating an unprecedented efficient trading environment for global users, institutional investors, and quantitative teams.

ZraoxMatch 2.0 can process 2.5 million orders per second per node, ensuring stability and low latency in order matching even during periods of extreme market volatility or concentrated large-scale transactions. Through deep optimization of memory-level computation and multithreaded parallel processing, the system significantly reduces slippage risk, ensures trading depth, and enhances the market execution capabilities of high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies.

"ZraoxMatch 2.0 integrates memory-based computing, distributed clustering, and intelligent scheduling, designed specifically for extreme market conditions and large-scale trading needs," said Dr. Emily Zhang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Zraox. "It effectively addresses slippage challenges in large trades and offers millisecond order response and strategic deployment advantages for high-frequency speculation and quantitative trading teams."

In addition to significantly upgrading core matching capabilities, Zraox offers advanced traders flexible API interfaces and real-time visualization dashboards, supporting custom strategies and multi-dimensional statistical monitoring. The platform incorporates adaptive mechanisms into the engine framework, dynamically adjusting matching strategies based on current market activity to optimize resource allocation and trading liquidity. For professional users with higher requirements, Zraox provides dedicated access and VIP channels to ensure millisecond execution efficiency in fast-paced markets.

ZraoxMatch 2.0's launch highlights Zraox's technical innovation and delivers significant benefits to all traders. Large-order executors can control entry costs with high concurrency and low slippage, while high-frequency quantitative teams can seize more arbitrage opportunities in extreme markets with millisecond latency and highly flexible interface systems. Through continuous updates and iterations, Zraox consistently provides a stable and efficient advanced trading environment for global market participants.

Looking ahead, Zraox plans to further expand ZraoxMatch technology in derivatives trading, cross-chain asset interoperability, and other emerging application areas, while deepening cooperation with international auditing and security institutions to maintain the industry-leading position of the matching engine in security and performance.



Contact Person: Paul Richter Email:support@zraox.org Website:https://www.zraox.org

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.