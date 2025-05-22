Macurco Inc: Macurco Announces UL 2075 Certification for CO/NO2 Gas Detectors

Macurco is one of only two companies globally to offer an ETL Listed NO2 detector in compliance with UL 2075 standards.

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Macurco is pleased to announce that its CX-6 (CO/NO2), CX-6-CO, and CX-6-NO2 gas detectors are now officially UL 2075 Listed through ETL certification. The CX-6 series is designed to detect hazardous gases, specifically Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), in commercial environments such as parking garages, loading docks, maintenance bays, ambulance bays, warehouses, etc. The detectors can be standalone devices, controllers, or analog transducers integrated with Macurco control panels and other systems. Additionally, these detectors feature a 4-5-year field-replaceable sensor for enhanced convenience and reliability.

CO/NO2 CX-6 Gas Detector

Carbon Monoxide and Nitrogen Dioxide Dual Gas Monitor

Macurco is one of only two companies globally to offer an ETL listed NO2 detector in compliance with UL 2075 standards. The company is also the first in the commercial space to have CO, NO2, and Methane gas detectors that are ETL listed to UL 2075.

"Macurco is proud to announce that our CX-6 models now feature UL 2075 certification, reinforcing our commitment to safety, performance, and quality. This certification affirms that our detectors meet rigorous industry standards for accurately detecting hazardous gases. With Nitrogen Dioxide sensor technology advancements, the new CX-6 models offer a 5-year sensor lifespan-doubling the previous 2-year life. As more states require UL 2075 certification for gas detectors, Macurco continues to lead the industry by providing customers with dependable, cutting-edge safety solutions." - Aaron Sherman, Director of Product Management

The 2021 International Mechanical Code (IMC) Section 404.1 mandates that mechanical ventilation systems in enclosed parking garages must operate in conjunction with CO and NO2 detectors listed in accordance with UL 2075. Non-compliance with this regulation can result in significant safety risks, legal and regulatory consequences, insurance complications, operational disruptions, and challenges with future developments.

Key Features and Benefits of CX-6 Detectors:

Digital Display for CO & NO2

Internal Buzzer for audible alerts

Replaceable Sensors with End-of-Life Notifications

5A SPDT Fan control relay, 0.5A N.O. or N.C. Alarm Relay

Selectable Fan and Alarm Relay Actuation Settings

4-20mA current loop for easy integration

ETL Listed to UL 2075 (CX-6, CX-6-CO, CX-6-NO2 models)

Contact Information:

For more information on the CX-6 CO/NO2 Monitors, please visit www.macurco.com or contact info@macurco.com.

At Macurco, our unwavering commitment is to enhance safety for individuals and properties. Our expertise lies solely in gas detection, and we take immense pride in delivering reliable products and exceptional customer service. Our Macurco Building and Home products are proudly made in the USA, ensuring short lead times and unparalleled support from our knowledgeable customer service and technical teams.

Since 1972, Macurco has designed, developed, and manufactured a full set of fixed and portable gas detection monitors to protect workers, responders, and the community.

