Iraq has installed a 2 MW solar array at a key government building as part of a broader effort to transition state facilities to renewable energy. The project supports the country's push for sustainable power use across its public sector. A 2 MW solar array has been built at the Government Palace of Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the solar installation in a ceremony earlier this week. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, Al-Sudani emphasized the significance of the project during the ceremony, "which contributes to easing the load on ...

