Match Awards: MatchAwards Launches Next-Gen Utility Token with Audits, Exchange Talks, and hits First Revenue Milestone

FAYETTEVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / MatchAwards , the AI-driven platform transforming how businesses connect with government contracts, grants, loans, and B2B deals, today announced the coming debut of its MAPU utility token by end of May 2025-alongside robust security audits, early exchange negotiations, and its first major revenue milestone from live advertising activity.

MAPU Token: Utility with Purpose

The MatchAwards Platform Utility (MAPU) token, built on the Ethereum blockchain as a fully ERC-20-compliant asset, is now feature-complete and ready to power the next phase of the MatchAwards ecosystem. This isn't just another token-it's a functional layer designed to unlock platform features,

reward participation, drive staking opportunities, and potentially enable decentralized governance in the future.

MAPU tokens will soon be available through early pre-sales and AirDrop participation at www.MatchAwards.com/MAPU . Early adopters will receive access to limited discounted distributions ahead of the upcoming Initial Token Offering (ITO).

"We didn't just build MAPU to ride the crypto wave," said Clarence E. Briggs III, CEO of MatchAwards. "We built it to deliver real-world utility-to democratize access to government contracting and empower underrepresented small businesses with blockchain-powered tools that work."

Security Comes First: Tier-One Audit in Progress

To ensure MAPU's security, MatchAwards has commissioned a full smart contract audit with a top-tier Web3 cybersecurity firm. This third-party evaluation reflects the company's dedication to best practices and user protection before opening token access to the public.

Additionally, MatchAwards recently finalized a legal review of the MAPU token's classification, obtaining a professional legal opinion affirming its status as a utility token. Both the audit and legal opinion will be published on the MatchAwards website for community transparency.

Exchange Listings on the Horizon

MatchAwards is actively in discussion with four major crypto exchanges, with more on the roadmap, to support MAPU trading and expand token availability. These strategic listings aim to maximize liquidity and accessibility as the platform scales.

First Revenue Milestone Achieved

In parallel with blockchain development, MatchAwards has successfully launched advertising across its platform-already generating its first revenues. This will soon include pay-per-click (PPC) and pay-per-match (PPM) ad models that integrate directly into the platform, creating a seamless

monetization engine for users, vendors, and economic development organizations (EDOs) alike.

"Revenue is the ultimate validator," said Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards.

"We've proven the market need. Now, we're turning MatchAwards into a blockchain-enabled ecosystem where business growth is automated, measurable, and financially inclusive."

A Veteran-Owned Vision for Blockchain Inclusion

MatchAwards is proudly a disabled veteran-owned business dedicated to levelling the playing field for small and underfunded organisations in navigating public-sector and related private-sector opportunities. With MAPU, MatchAwards isn't just building a token-it's launching a gateway into

Smart government, business and job seeker matchmaking, backed by real utility and a business model with measurable impact.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The MAPU token has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or

sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements

Media Contact Information:

Mike Noble

MatchAwards

controller@ait.com

https://matchawards.com

SOURCE: Match Awards

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/matchawards-launches-next-gen-utility-token-with-audits-exchange-talk-1030873