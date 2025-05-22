The 4th Annual MPS World Summit, hosted by the International MPS Society (IMPSS) and supported by EUROoCS, will take place in Brussels, Belgium this summer. This premier event will bring together over 1,500 global leaders in Microphysiological Systems (MPS) research, focusing on innovative applications in drug safety, disease modeling, and regulatory testing. It will showcase the latest breakthroughs and foster collaboration across multiple sectors of the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries.

Microphysiological systems (MPS) are revolutionizing medical and pharmaceutical research. These systems replicate human biology in controlled environments, offering more accurate models for drug testing, disease understanding, and treatment development-saving lives and reducing animal testing. The Summit will provide a key platform to discuss these groundbreaking technologies and their role in advancing biomedical research and drug development.

The MPS World Summit will feature scientific sessions, interactive roundtables, and panel discussions, offering attendees opportunities to engage with cutting-edge MPS technologies. Experts from top universities and institutions will share insights on MPS development, disease modeling, and regulatory testing, fostering collaboration and innovation across the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors. This Summit is a must-attend event for professionals advancing personalized medicine and improving medical research.

Lena Smirnova, President of iMPSS, emphasized the importance of the Summit: "The 4th Annual MPS World Summit is our largest gathering to date, reflecting the growing global interest in MPS research. This growth aligns with the FDA's recent initiative to phase out animal testing requirements for monoclonal antibodies and other drugs, and NIH's announcement on prioritization of human-based research. This news emphasizes the prime time for MPS with the shift towards human-relevant testing methods. As we convene our global experts, this Summit highlights our collective commitment to advancing drug safety, disease modeling, and regulatory testing through cutting-edge technologies."

