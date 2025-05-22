On May 12th, 2025, in Lutsk, Nabil Sioufi, president of Earlybird Global and head of investments at SRDB law firm, signed two separate memorandums of cooperation, one with Oleksandr Smolych, President of the Volyn Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and one with Orest Sorokopud, Director of Volyn Regional Development Agency.

SRDB Law Firm and Earlybird Global are actively engaged in the modernization of Ukraine and bringing investments to the country. The firms cooperate with local governments and provide financial and legal advisory services to private Ukrainian companies.

The Volyn Region, with a growing population exceeding 1 million people, offers a wealth of opportunities for foreign investors in various areas such as Food Industrial processing and exports to the EU, Industrial Parks, Logistics Hubs, Energy and Environment, and recreational tourism

Denys Denyshchenko, deputy Head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, emphasized the importance of international cooperation with institutions and businesses, and inter-regional cooperation as well.

Nabil Sioufi met in Novovolynsk with the mayor, Borys Karpus, and his team, discussing investment opportunities in local infrastructure, such as the industrial park and water and wastewater infrastructure. Novovolynsk is strategically situated 20 minutes from the border on a major trade road connecting Poland to Kyiv and offers substantial incentives for businesses, including several 0% tax rates.

A very productive meeting was held in Lutsk at the Volyn Chamber of Commerce and Industry with representatives of the Volyn Regional State Administration, the Volyn Regional Development Agency,Lutsk City Council, Shatska Hromada, and local enterprises, identifying the most promising perspectives.

Nabil Sioufi stated that, "This is the best time for foreign investors to invest in processing industries and scale up their production and exports to Europe. The region of Volyn is optimal for such strategy.

Environmental aspects were also addressed such as the potential for the region's production of renewable energy, and the modernization of wastewater treatment and waste processing

