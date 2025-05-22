Powered by Backed's new xStocks offering launching initially on the Solana blockchain Kraken will introduce a new way to invest in tokenized versions of U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs

Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom, today announced a strategic partnership with Backed, the pioneering issuer of tokenized stocks, and the Solana Foundation to bring tokenized U.S. equities to investors worldwide.

Announced at Solana Accelerate, Backed will initially deploy SPL-based digital representations of U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs on the Solana blockchain. These tokenized assets will soon be available to eligible Kraken clients in select non-U.S. markets directly through the Kraken app.

As part of the rollout, Backed is launching xStocks, a new tokenized equities brand designed to empower crypto platforms to offer onchain exposure to U.S. equities with Kraken as its first launch partner. Kraken selected Solana as the launch chain for xStocks because of its unmatched performance, low latency and thriving global ecosystem. As the most used public blockchain in the world, Solana provides the ideal foundation for bringing equities onchain at internet scale.

"We're reimagining equities investing and ushering in a new wave of demand from clients seeking better alternatives to the status quo," said Mark Greenberg, Kraken's Global Head of Consumer. "Access to traditional U.S. equities remains slow, costly, and restricted. With xStocks, we're using blockchain technology to deliver something better open, instant, accessible, and borderless exposure to some of America's most iconic companies. This is what the future of investing looks like."

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in democratizing access to traditional finance. By bringing exposure to U.S. equities onchain we're unlocking a new era of DeFi composable, 24/7 global markets," said Adam Levi, Cofounder of Backed. "xStocks's infrastructure is designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, and we couldn't ask for a more forward-thinking partner than Kraken to lead this charge. xStocks are designed to be a neutral, public good asset class, and we look forward to expanding xStocks to other exchanges and chains."

"This collaboration is a powerful step toward realizing the vision of internet capital markets and global, 24/7, permissionless access to the financial system," said Amelia Daly, Head of Partnerships at Solana Foundation. "By bringing tokenized U.S. equities onchain with Solana's high-performance infrastructure, this product is showing how public blockchains can unlock entirely new investing experiences at internet scale. This is what it means to build for the future of finance."

Launching xStocks on Kraken builds on increasing equities momentum, and signals an intent to grow access to equities-related products worldwide. In April, Kraken launched the trading of 11,000+ U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs for U.S. clients, and plans to expand this offering to users in the U.K., Europe, and Australia in the future.

Looking ahead, Kraken and Backed will also explore opportunities to bring tokenized equities to additional chains beyond Solana, accelerating innovation and expanding access to global markets like never before.

