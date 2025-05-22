CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE American: BEEP) will commence trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under its current ticker symbol "BEEP" on Friday, May 23, 2025. Mobile Infrastructure's stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American until the market close on Thursday, May 22, 2025.The move to Nasdaq marks a key milestone in the Company's evolution, designed to enhance investor visibility, increase liquidity, and align Mobile Infrastructure with other high-growth and innovation-forward companies. The Company believes this transition positions it well to continue building long-term value for shareholders."This uplisting is another step forward for Mobile Infrastructure," said Jeff Osher, co-Chair of Mobile Infrastructure's Board of Directors. "A Nasdaq listing reinforces our strategic trajectory and deepens our access to the capital markets. Mobile's Board remains tightly aligned with shareholders and we will continue pursuing actions to address the material disconnect between Mobile's stock price and the inherent value of our parking infrastructure portfolio.""Our listing on Nasdaq reflects the strength of our operations and the disciplined strategy we have pursued," said Manuel Chavez III, Chief Executive Officer and co-Chair of the Board. "By applying extensive mobility data to assets with diverse demand drivers, as well as continuing to expand on traditional use cases of assets, we are building a differentiated business platform at the intersection of infrastructure, urban mobility, and technology."Mobile Infrastructure will continue to operate under its current business model and will retain its ticker symbol "BEEP" on Nasdaq.For more information about Mobile Infrastructure, please visit www.mobileit.com.About Mobile Infrastructure CorporationMobile Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE American: BEEP) is focused on the ownership and management of parking assets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire and optimize parking properties in high-growth markets, positioning its assets as mobility hubs that serve the evolving needs of urban transportation. As the only publicly traded parking-focused platform, Mobile Infrastructure offers investors a unique opportunity to access the future of parking infrastructure.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of listing on Nasdaq, the Company's future plans, and long-term strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactsMobile ContactDavid GoldLynn Morgenbeepir@advisiry.com(212) 750-5800

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522640084/en/