Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 16:50 Uhr
Tetra Pak: Sustainable Strategies for Grocery Growth

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Click here to view the Webinar.

Today's consumers are looking for quality products that are convenient and sustainable. At the same time, retailers are setting ambitious targets to reduce shrinkage, meet corporate sustainability goals, simplify logistics, and wow shoppers.

Join us for a dynamic discussion on the latest sustainability and packaging trends shaping the grocery industry, featuring Jason Pelz, Vice President of Sustainability, U.S. and Canada at Tetra Pak, and Jason Wadsworth, Category Merchant for Packaging & Sustainability at Wegmans Food Markets. This webinar will unpack the latest insights into how forward-thinking grocers and CPG partners are using packaging as a strategic lever to meet corporate targets and delight consumers. If you're focused on profitability, reputation and long-term growth, this session will give you practical, executive-level takeaways to help turn sustainability into a competitive advantage.

Speakers:

  • Jason Wadsworth, Category Merchant for Packaging & Sustainability at Wegmans Food Markets

  • Jason Pelz, Vice President of Sustainability, U.S. and Canada at Tetra Pak

  • Gina Acosta, Editorial Director/Associate Publisher Progressive Grocer

Click here to view the Webinar.


Jason Wadsworth, Category Merchant for Packaging & Sustainability at Wegmans Food Markets

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sustainable-strategies-for-grocery-growth-1030889

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
