MSV, Inc.: Rythmia Announces "In Appreciation of Veterans" Week With Exclusive Offer for U.S. Service Members

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's premier medically licensed plant medicine retreat, is proud to announce its inaugural "In Appreciation of Veterans" week, taking place August 24th-31st, 2025. As a gesture of gratitude to those who have served, Rythmia is offering a $2,000 discount (30% off) to all qualifying veterans attending during this special week of transformational healing.

This dedicated week will offer U.S. veterans the opportunity to participate in Rythmia's full program, including medically supervised plant medicine ceremonies, yoga, breath work, and integration support; in a safe, respectful, and deeply healing environment.

"Our veterans deserve access to the most effective tools for healing, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually," said Gerard Powell, Founder and CEO of Rythmia. "This week is our way of honoring their service while helping them reconnect with themselves in a profound way."

Rythmia has seen firsthand the life-changing impact its programs have had on veterans coping with PTSD, trauma, and the invisible scars of service. A key part of this work has been led by Dr. Jeff McNairy, Chief Medical Officer, whose trauma-informed approach has helped hundreds of PTSD survivors process and release deeply held pain. With decades of clinical experience in mental health and addiction recovery, Dr. McNairy is a trusted voice in the global conversation around veterans' mental health and holistic treatment alternatives.

Earl Koskie, Rythmia Board Member and self-made entrepreneur, shares, "As someone deeply committed to Rythmia's mission, I've seen how this work can be especially powerful for veterans. We want to help open the door for more of them to experience it."

Interested veterans can learn more and apply for the discounted program at https://rythmia.me/veterans-week

For further details about Rythmia Life Advancement Center and its mission, please visit www.rythmia.com.

About Rythmia Life Advancement Center:

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a medically licensed luxury retreat in Costa Rica that specializes in healing mind, body, and spirit through ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysical workshops, yoga, breathwork, and more - all under world-class medical supervision. With thousands of success stories and one of the highest guest satisfaction rates in the industry, Rythmia is redefining what it means to heal. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press

