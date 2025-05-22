Anzeige
Huntsman Corporation Expands Global Business Services Center in Kraków, Embraces Future-Ready Workforce

Finanznachrichten News

KRAKÓW, Poland, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is proud to announce the successful relocation of its Global Business Services (GBS) center in Kraków to a spacious, future ready office designed to support the ongoing growth of its GBS operation.

"We are excited to provide our team with a more dynamic and comfortable workspace," said Lion Paauwe, Kraków Site Leader. "The new office is designed to enhance collaboration, boost productivity, and foster a sense of community-important aspects of our culture."

Offering room for growth, enhanced functionality, and ample team workspaces, this environment fully supports workplace flexibility and reflects the company's dedication to fostering a connected, engaging, and prepared workforce.

"This new space represents more than just square meters-it's a hub of talent and teamwork," said Nooshin Vaughn, Vice President of Global Business Services and FP&A. "Our associates deliver high-quality, advanced-level services and are involved in projects like AI and automation that help drive business decisions. We are incredibly proud of their contributions, which continue to improve our bottom-line performance."

The new office is centrally located in the High5ive office complex next to the train station and in proximity to other public transportation, fitness, and shopping facilities.

"We are committed to growing our talent and attracting professionals who are passionate about innovation and excellence and appreciate teamwork and a sense of community," said Diane Ziman, Director of Human Resources Business Services. "Our new office space is designed to inspire and support our employees, ensuring they have the resources and environment they need to thrive."

About Huntsman:
Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2024 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,300 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman
X: https://x.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntsman_corp/

Huntsman Corporation Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817417/Huntsman_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huntsman-corporation-expands-global-business-services-center-in-krakow-embraces-future-ready-workforce-302461292.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
