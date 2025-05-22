London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - The Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards & Gala Dinner will return on December 4, 2025, hosted once again at the stunning London Guildhall. This prestigious event celebrates the exceptional individuals, companies, and initiatives driving progress across the mining industry over the past year.

Previous winners such as the Responsible Business Alliance, Ivanhoe Mines, Hancock Prospecting, Gold Fields, IMPACT Silver Corp, Cornish Tin, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have set the bar high, making these awards some of the most coveted honors in the mining sector. View past winners here.

Taking place at the conclusion of the Resourcing Tomorrow Conference - where the world's mining leaders converge - the awards evening offers the industry's most prominent players a final opportunity to come together, reflect on the year's successes, and enjoy a sparkling festive atmosphere amid London's magical Christmas season.

With seven award categories, the gala promises an unforgettable night filled with celebration, recognition, and networking. Further details about the evening's entertainment will be announced soon.

2025 Award Categories Include:

Exploration Discovery of the Year, sponsored by TM Partners

Best ESG Initiative by a Mining Company, sponsored by McCarthy Tétrault

Best ESG Industry Initiative, sponsored by Eldorado Gold

Mining Deal of the Year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Mining Leader of the Year, sponsored by Stratum

Rising Star(s) of the Year, sponsored by Peel Hunt

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by SLR Consulting

The awards continue to grow in prestige and popularity, with all seven categories secured by sponsors early this year and last year's gala selling out well in advance.

Key Dates:

August 30, 2025 : Nominations close

: Nominations close September 30, 2025: Shortlist revealed

Resourcing Tomorrow 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Gina Rinehart was hailed by SLR Consulting's global mining director David Walker as "a fantastic gift from Australia and quite possibly the greatest Aussie woman we have."

How to Nominate:

Industry leaders, peers, and stakeholders are encouraged to submit nominations to recognise outstanding contributions across the sector. Visit resourcingtomorrow.com/awards to nominate before the August 30 deadline.

Join us on December 4th at London Guildhall for an evening of inspiration, celebration, and connection - as we honor the trailblazers shaping the future of mining.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253060

SOURCE: Resourcing Tomorrow