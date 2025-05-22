Huntington Learning Center: Parents Express Uncertainty Over College Future as Nearly All Agree Supplemental Education is Key to Post-High School Success

New Survey Shows Nearly Half of Students Have Altered Their Postsecondary Plans; Families Grapple with Evolving College Admissions Landscape

ORADELL, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / A new nationwide survey by Huntington Learning Center and conducted by YouGov reveals growing parental uncertainty about the future of higher education for their children, with major shifts underway in how families approach postsecondary planning.

The majority of parents surveyed (70%) agree that supplemental learning programs are important in ensuring any child's academic success.This sentiment comes amid continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving college admissions requirements that are reshaping the traditional path to higher education.

"Families are navigating a postsecondary landscape that looks very different than it did just a few years ago," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center. "Even when testing policies don't directly impact them, many parents are seeking extra support to help their children stay competitive, confident, and prepared-and that's where high-quality supplemental learning becomes essential."

Key findings from the survey of 843 U.S. parents with children ages 10 to 18 include:

79% of parents agree that supplemental learning (such as tutoring) is essential for preparing students for the college admissions process.

29% report that their child changed which schools they applied to

43% believe supplemental learning (such as tutoring) would improve their child's study habits

45% believe supplemental learning (such as tutoring) would improve their child's confidence

The findings underscore how the pandemic-era disruptions have extended far beyond K-12 learning, reshaping not only how students learn but also how they plan for the future.

In response to these trends, Huntington Learning Center has continued to evolve its offerings, providing families with academic coaching, college prep, and test readiness resources that go beyond the classroom.

"Our goal is to make sure every student-no matter their learning style or where they are in their academic journey-has access to the support they need to pursue the future they want," Huntington Sharma added.

To learn more about how Huntington Learning Center is helping students prepare for academic success beyond high school-and what families need to know about navigating today's admissions landscape-register for our upcoming webinar: Future-Ready: How Parents Can Support College-Bound Students in 2025 and Beyond

The free, live webinar will take place on Tue, May 27, 2025 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT, and will include expert insights, data-backed guidance, and actionable steps for parents and students.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. We prep for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com

Contact Information

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 843 adults with children from ages 10 to 18 yrs. Fieldwork was undertaken between 3rd - 12th March 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighed and are representative of all US parents with children from ages 10 to 18 yrs (aged 26+)

SOURCE: Huntington Learning Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/parents-express-uncertainty-over-college-future-as-nearly-all-agree-supplemental-educatio-1030901