Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 17:30 Uhr
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Finanznachrichten News

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2025

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has issued 100,000 new ordinary shares of one penny each (the 'Ordinary Shares') pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares will be issued at a price of 124.16 pence per Ordinary Share, a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 35,624,329 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure 35,624,329 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary - JTC (UK) Limited

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181


