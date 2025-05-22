Empowering Female Futures: Mary Kay China Pearl Class Project Removes Barriers to Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Access to education is transformative - presenting countless opportunities for individual empowerment and long-term societal advancement. Mary Kay China, in collaboration with the Zhejiang Xin Hua Compassion Education Foundation (XHEF), is removing barriers to quality education through the "Pearl Class" project, a program dedicated to supporting high school girls from rural communities lacking the financial means to provide their daughters with adequate schooling.

In late 2024, Mary Kay China joined teachers, students, and representatives from XHEF to celebrate the launch of its third Pearl Class at Shaya County High School No. 2. This milestone reflects Mary Kay China's continued commitment to advancing educational opportunities for girls and young women in under-resourced areas.

Bridging Gaps, Opening Doors

The Pearl Class project - launched in partnership with XHEF's "Hope for Pearl" public welfare project - provides multi-year scholarships to high school girls with strong academic potential. These scholarships cover tuition and accommodations and include a living stipend of 7,500 RMB over three years (2,500 RMB per academic year).

Since joining forces in 2022, Mary Kay China and XHEF have supported 93 students through the Pearl Class project, including 42 new students in 2024. Beyond financial support, the program also offers mentorship: Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants volunteer as mentors, offering encouragement and life skills guidance throughout the students' academic journey.

At the 2024 Pearl Class opening ceremony in Shaya, Mary Kay volunteers welcomed incoming students with class cards and class flags.

"This is where our dreams begin," said Wang Lin, a Pearl Class student. "With gratitude and determination, we will pursue our goals and give back to our school and community through action and hard work."

Mary Kay China sees this work as part of a broader mission to empower women and girls-not just financially, but holistically, by nurturing confidence, leadership, and ambition.

"My dream has always been to build a Hope Primary School in honor of my mother," said Aziguli Aishan, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant and Pearl Class mentor. "I've had the chance to give back-helping students through their high school journey is deeply fulfilling."

Since launching its first women-focused philanthropic project in China in 2001, Mary Kay China has championed dozens of initiatives focused on women's health, education, and empowerment-benefiting over 250,000 women to date.

The Pearl Class project reflects Mary Kay China's steadfast mission to create pathways to opportunity, one student at a time by creating a more equitable future-one where every girl can pursue her education, realize her potential, and contribute meaningfully to her community.

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About Zhejiang Xin Hua Compassion Education Foundation

Zhejiang Xin Hua Compassion Education Foundation ("Xin Hua Education Foundation" or XHEF) was officially registered on July 2, 2007, approved by Civil Affairs Bureau, Zhejiang Province. XHEF is a 5A-rated public foundation focusing on education philanthropy. Our mission is Transforming Lives through Love & Education! We believe "education is the greatest charity" because it empowers people.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/empowering-female-futures-mary-kay-china-pearl-class-project-rem-1030903