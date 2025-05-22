Mitrovica, Kosovo--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - In a landmark achievement that transcends sport, KB Trepca last night secured its second consecutive Kosovo Basketball Superleague title, downing Bashkimi 82-67 in Game 6 at a packed Minatori Arena. Beyond the roar of the crowd, this victory delivers renewed energy and optimism to a city still healing from deep divisions.

Mitrovica, divided along ethnic lines since the late 1990s conflict, has long sought moments of shared celebration. Trepca's back-to-back championships serve as a powerful unifying force-proof that a single team's success can inspire and uplift a community facing historical challenges.

This season's roster blended homegrown talent with international experience; several key contributors hail from the United States, bringing American talent and professionalism to Mitrovica's hardwood. Their commitment to the team and community underscores Trepca's vision of inclusivity and excellence.

Tonight's Game in Brief:

Opening Statement: A fast 27-22 first quarter set the tone.

Decisive Stretch: An 18-8 second-quarter run built a 45-30 halftime cushion.

Finishing Strong: Despite Bashkimi's third-quarter fight, Trepca closed out with a disciplined 20-18 fourth quarter to seal an 82-67 victory.

Behind the scenes, head coach Adis Beciragic has forged a culture of resilience and unity. His tireless work ethic and clear-headed game management have been instrumental in guiding Trepca through intense playoff battles and into the record books.

As the final buzzer sounded, Minatori Arena erupted-and the celebration spilled into Mitrovica's streets. Fans young and old poured into neighborhood squares, waving green-and-black flags, chanting "Kampiona!" and staying out until dawn. For many, this victory represents more than sport: it's a beacon of hope and a promise of brighter days.





Back-To-Back Champions: KB Trepca



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9157/253049_cc7f426eb480db7c_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253049

SOURCE: Montently LLC