H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeck successfully places a EUR 500 million Eurobond

Valby, Denmark, 22 May 2025 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has successfully placed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes with a tenor of four (4) years maturing 2 June 2029 (the "Notes") under its EUR 2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme").

The notes will be issued on 2 June 2025. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay an existing bridge facility established as a short-term financing tool in connection with Lundbeck's acquisition of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. As such, the issuance is leverage-neutral. The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 3.375 % per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin.

Standard & Poor's rated the Notes at BBB-, in line with Lundbeck's company rating of BBB- with stable outlook.

Nordea, Danske Bank, Bank of America, BNP Paribas and SEB have been acting as active bookrunners on the transaction. Jyske Bank has been acting as passive bookrunner.

About the Programme:

The Programme was established in February 2020 to diversify Lundbeck's sources of debt funding and to extend its debt maturity profile. The Programme provides a framework for Lundbeck to complete issuances of senior unsecured notes up to an aggregated total of EUR 2 billion.

The Base Prospectus was originally dated 24 February 2020, while the First Supplement was dated 1 October 2020. In connection with issuance of the Notes, Lundbeck has updated the Base Prospectus on 12 May 2025 with a First Supplement hereto dated 16 May 2025, which have been approved by Euronext Dublin and the Central Bank of Ireland and are available to view on Lundbeck's website, www.lundbeck.com.

Contacts

Jens Høyer Marie Petterson Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Head of Media Relations, Corp. Communication JSHR @lundbeck.com MEEP@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 45 01 +45 29 82 21 82 Palle Holm Olesen Vice President, Investor Relations PALO@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 24 26















About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has approximately 5,500 employees in more than 50 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

DISCLAIMER:

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for the Notes and the offering does not constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction. Offer and distribution restrictions apply - see the base prospectus and the first supplement.

The manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom.

The Notes will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

This announcement is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or, if within the United Kingdom, are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") or are persons to whom this announcement may otherwise be lawfully distributed under the FPO, and (ii) if they are in the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom, are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (together, "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged in with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. 8 October 2020 Corporate Release No 689 page 3 of 3 This announcement serves as information to the market and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Base Prospectus and supplement are available, and the Final Terms will (when published) be available, at lundbeck.com/global/investors.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organization. Similar ratings for different types of issuers and on different types of securities do not necessarily mean the same thing. The significance of each rating should be analysed independently from any other rating.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Ottiliavej 9, 2500 Valby, Denmark

+45 3630 1311

info@lundbeck.com