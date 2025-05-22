New Hope Network: Nutrition Capital Network Investor Meeting Unlocks Growth Capital for Breakthrough Nutrition Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Nutrition Capital Network (NCN), the leading brand from Informa Markets Health and Nutrition bringing together active investors and innovative companies across health, nutrition and wellness, successfully concluded its Spring Investor Meeting, uniting innovative companies with strategic investors and partners in the nutrition, health and wellness sectors.

Through five annual Investor Meetings and a year-round membership, NCN facilitates meaningful connections between entrepreneurs and qualified investors, with nearly 50% of presenting companies securing investment following the NCN experience. The invitation-only event showcases groundbreaking opportunities across natural, organic and functional food and beverage categories, supplements, health technology and more. Presenting companies highlight solutions addressing key market demands in sustainable nutrition, personalized wellness and digital health.

"NCN events are vital catalysts for growth, collaboration and sustainable development in the CPG ecosystem, consistently driving innovation and meaningful partnerships across the industry," said Jessica Rubino, vice president of content and summits at Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "By bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders, these summits create an unparalleled platform for advancing breakthrough solutions in nutrition and wellness. They ultimately support a shared vision of delivering quality nutrition and wellness solutions, while fostering a more sustainable and health-conscious future for consumers worldwide."

The one-day event showcased more than a dozen brand presentations alongside two educational sessions. In the opening session, Rubino presented "The State of Innovation: Where Trends Meet Capital," analyzing market trends in longevity solutions, functional beverages, metabolic health innovations and protein technology advancements. In the second session, Colin Garrioch, regional director of Natural Products Canada, and Pete Picetti, senior vice president of Heffernan Insurance, discussed international trade relations and supply chain challenges, offering guidance on global tariffs, insurance risks, operations optimization and materials sourcing.

Presenting brands in various stages of funding and advisory needs included innovative nutrition delivery systems, GLP-1 pharmaceutical drug alternatives, clean label food and beverage products and supplements for energy, sleep and brain health.

The next NCN events are NCN Europe on May 20, co-located with Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona; NCN Ingredient Technology Investor Meeting on Oct. 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, co-located with SupplySide Global; and the NCN Fall Investor Meeting on Nov. 12 at the Golden Gate Club at the Presidio in San Francisco.

Companies seeking investment or strategic partnerships can now submit applications. For participation details or to learn more about investment opportunities in the nutrition and health sectors, visit www.nutritioncapital.com.

About Nutrition Capital Network

About Nutrition Capital Network Nutrition Capital Network (NCN) is the leading matchmaking platform connecting investors with curated health, wellness, and ingredient companies. Led by industry veterans and expert influencers, NCN provides continuous access to deal flow, mentorship and educational resources to advance growth across the nutrition and wellness sectors. For more information, visit www.nutritioncapital.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

