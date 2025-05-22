Fraunhofer ISE researchers say their newly fabricated gallium arsenide substrates (InP-on-GaAs wafers) can replace prime indium phosphide wafers and offer a scalable pathway to lower costs. Scientists at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have produced indium phosphide on InP-on-GaAs wafers up to 150 mm in diameter. Working in collaboration with German semiconductor specialists III/V-Reclaim, the team developed a process to deposit a thin layer of high-quality indium phosphide on gallium arsenide. The team said the application is challenging because defects occur during the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...