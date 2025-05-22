PRESS RELEASE

Valeo Shareholders' Meeting 2025

May 22, 2025 - Paris, France - Valeo's Shareholders' Meeting was held today. The meeting was chaired by Gilles Michel, Chairman of the Board of Directors. All the resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as a dividend distribution of 0.42 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at May 26, 2025, and the record date at May 27, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 28, 2025.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the term of office of Christophe Périllat as a director for a period of four years. The Board of Directors, which met following the Shareholders' Meeting, unanimously reappointed Christophe Périllat as Chief Executive Officer for the duration of this term, thereby reaffirming its full support for the continued implementation of the Group's strategy.

The Shareholders' Meeting also renewed the term of office of Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière and Véronique Weill as directors for a period of four years, and appointed Gilles Le Borgne as a director, for the same duration, with effect as from January 1st, 2026. Alexandre Dayon's term of office having expired at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, the Chairman of the Board reiterated, on behalf of the Board, his gratitude for his remarkable commitment to the Board of Directors and its specialized Committees.

The Board of Directors therefore comprises (i) at the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, 14 members, including 90.91% of independent directors and 45.45% of women (excluding employee directors) and (ii) as from January 1, 2026 (beginning of Gilles Le Borgne's term of office as a director), 15 directors, including 91.67% of independent directors and 41.67% of women (excluding employee directors).

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the compensation paid or granted to directors and executive corporate officers for the 2024 financial year (ex post votes) as well as the compensation policies applicable to directors and executive corporate officers for the 2025 financial year (ex ante votes).

In addition, the shareholders renewed the authorizations and financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out share buybacks and to issue shares and securities.

Finally, the articles of association of the company have been amended to incorporate the changes introduced by the Attractiveness Law regarding the decisions of the Board of Directors.

About Valeo

Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms at February 28, 2025. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange

Learn more at www.valeo.com