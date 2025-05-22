Elis: Annual shareholders meeting of May 22, 2025

Combined shareholders' meeting of May 22, 2025

Saint Cloud, May 22, 2025 - The combined shareholders' Meeting of Elis, chaired by Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the presence of the members of the Management Board, was held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Maison des Travaux Publics, 3 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris, France.

The quorum was 87% and the shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024 and the distribution of a sum of €0.45 per share. The amount will be detached on May 26, 2025 and paid on May 28, 2025.

The shareholders approved:

the reappointment of Anne-Laure Commault-Tingry and Michel Plantevin as Supervisory Board members, for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the shareholders' Meeting that will be held in 2029 with respect to the approval of the 2028 annual accounts;

the appointment of BWSA, represented by Alexis Martineau as member of the Supervisory Board, for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the shareholders' Meeting that will be held in 2029 with respect to the approval of the 2028 annual accounts. This appointment ends his term as censor;

the appointment of two new members of the Supervisory Board, Isabelle Adelt and Kelly Becker, for a term of three years, i.e., expiring at the end of the shareholders' Meeting that will be held in 2028 with respect to the approval of the 2027 annual accounts;

the reappointment of Forvis-Mazars and PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit, as Statutory Auditors to certify the financial statements for a term of six years;

the reappointment of Forvis-Mazars and PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit, as Statutory Auditors to certify the sustainability information for a term of six years.





The Supervisory Board of Elis counts 14 members, of which 8 are independent, 6 are women and 2 employee representatives. The composition of the Board offers complementary experiences and reflects the diversity policy pursued by the Group.

The shareholders also approved the compensation policy of the Company's executive officers for 2025 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board and the President and members of the Supervisory Board), the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 of the French commercial Code in respect of the ex-post vote on the compensation of all corporate officers and approved the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2024 to the members of the Management Board and the President of the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Article L.22-10-34 of the French commercial Code.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Management Board with regard to share buybacks.

The shareholders also approved the renewal of authorization and delegation to be granted to the Management Board concerning the issue of shares and other securities reserved for foreign employees, as well as the delegation of authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares acquired under the share buyback program.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders are available on the Company's website: at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information under "Shareholders Meetings."

