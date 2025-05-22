Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its Summer Fellow Awards. A total of $100,000 has been awarded to undergraduate and medical students to support hands-on research experiences in pediatric oncology laboratories this summer.
The Summer Fellow program provides students with a unique opportunity to work alongside expert researchers, gain practical lab experience, and explore a career in childhood cancer research. These grants are part of St. Baldrick's broader mission to invest in the next generation of physician-scientists and accelerate the search for better treatments and cures for kids with cancer.
This year, 20 grants have been awarded to the following institutions:
California
The Regents of the University of California, on Behalf of its Davis Campus
University of California San Diego
University of California, San Francisco
Colorado
- University of Colorado Denver, AMC and DC
Georgia
- Emory University
Kentucky
- University of Kentucky
Maryland
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Massachusetts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology - MIT
Trustees of Boston University
Michigan
- University of Michigan
Missouri
- Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
New York
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
NYU Grossman School of Medicine
Pennsylvania
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Pennsylvania State College of Medicine
University of Pittsburgh
South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center
Utah
- University of Utah
Washington, D.C.
- Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
Each Summer Fellow represents a spark of potential - a future breakthrough in the fight against childhood cancer. By investing in students early in their academic careers, St. Baldrick's is helping to cultivate a strong pipeline of researchers dedicated to discovering better treatments and cures.
Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded more than $356 million in grants to advance childhood cancer research with the potential to improve outcomes for every child diagnosed. The next round of St. Baldrick's grants will be announced this summer.
To learn more about grants and how you can support groundbreaking research, visit www.StBaldricks.org, and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads, and YouTube.
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $356 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.
