Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its Summer Fellow Awards. A total of $100,000 has been awarded to undergraduate and medical students to support hands-on research experiences in pediatric oncology laboratories this summer.

The Summer Fellow program provides students with a unique opportunity to work alongside expert researchers, gain practical lab experience, and explore a career in childhood cancer research. These grants are part of St. Baldrick's broader mission to invest in the next generation of physician-scientists and accelerate the search for better treatments and cures for kids with cancer.

This year, 20 grants have been awarded to the following institutions:

California

The Regents of the University of California, on Behalf of its Davis Campus

University of California San Diego

University of California, San Francisco

Colorado

University of Colorado Denver, AMC and DC

Georgia

Emory University

Kentucky

University of Kentucky

Maryland

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - MIT

Trustees of Boston University

Michigan

University of Michigan

Missouri

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

New York

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Pennsylvania

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State College of Medicine

University of Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center

Utah

University of Utah

Washington, D.C.

Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Each Summer Fellow represents a spark of potential - a future breakthrough in the fight against childhood cancer. By investing in students early in their academic careers, St. Baldrick's is helping to cultivate a strong pipeline of researchers dedicated to discovering better treatments and cures.

Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded more than $356 million in grants to advance childhood cancer research with the potential to improve outcomes for every child diagnosed. The next round of St. Baldrick's grants will be announced this summer.

To learn more about grants and how you can support groundbreaking research, visit www.StBaldricks.org

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $356 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

