Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Announces Oklahoma Scoop Stack Royalty Acquisitions

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH)("Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has closed on another royalty acquisition in the Scoop Stack of Logan County Oklahoma .

OKLAHOMA SCOOP STACK

0.625% royalty on 160 acres in Logan County Oklahoma.

23 Wells 2,059 mcfpd & 67 boepd 6.07% non-op working interest & .12% override royalty interest closed on 12/11/2024.

FOUNDERS COMMENTS

"We now have 3-2 ½ mile horizontal wells drilled on our royalty acreage in the Scoop Stack of Oklahoma. We anticipate revenue checks from 2 of these horizontal wells in Kingfisher County Oklahoma will start to pay in late May 2025. We anticipate revenue from the 2 ½ mile horizontal well recently drilled in Grady County Oklahoma will pay in late June 2025. Orion has more than 1,000 royalty acres in the Scoop Stack area surrounding Oklahoma City." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. Orion's revenues exceeded $20,000 in the month of April 2025 from our royalties and non op working interest outside of Oklahoma. Orion now owns 53,160 mineral acres in the Bakken, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Arkoma Basin, Eagle Ford, and Scoop Stack of Oklahoma. "

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, royalty, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 53,160 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, Hanna Oil, Unit Corp, Utah Gas, and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

www.x.com/TomLull1

lull_tom@yahoo.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

