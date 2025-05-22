AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a+" (Excellent) of Compagnie française d'assurance pour le commerce extérieur (la Compagnie) (France), Coface North America Insurance Company (CNAIC) (United States) and Coface Re SA (Coface Re) (Switzerland), which are subsidiaries of Coface SA (Coface), the non-operating holding company of the Coface group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Coface's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of la Compagnie and CNAIC consider their strategic importance to the Coface group as key operating entities. Coface Re is strategically important to the group as its sole intragroup reinsurer.

Coface's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects the group's risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level prospectively, supported by good internal capital generation. Offsetting factors include significant operating leverage, driven by the group's factoring business and a high dependence on reinsurance, although the associated risks are moderated by its well-diversified, high credit quality reinsurance panel.

The group achieved strong results in 2023 and 2024, reporting net incomes of EUR 241 million and EUR 261 million, respectively, driven by an overall good claim experience. Technical performance is supported by significant and consistent positive prior-year development, driven by the group's conservative reserving methodology. AM Best notes that prospective performance may be subject to volatility, driven by the uncertain global operating environment. However, the group is able to take prompt risk-mitigating actions on non-performing business when required, and AM Best expects cross-cycle performance metrics to remain supportive of the strong assessment.

Coface's favourable business profile assessment is underpinned by its leading position in the global credit insurance market, which is characterised by high barriers to entry. The group has made consistent investments in its pricing tools and data management capabilities, allowing it to maintain its competitive advantage. Although the group is largely a mono-line insurer, its exposures are well-diversified by geography and industry. Fee-based services, which have been growing over the last years, as well as factoring businesses in Poland and Germany also provide some diversification.

