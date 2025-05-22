LBT Holdings Ltd., in partnership with Gonet SA, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Gonet Bank Trust Limited, a distinguished Bahamas-based private bank formerly owned by Gonet SA. The transaction, which has received full regulatory approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), the Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB), and The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), marks a significant milestone for both organizations.

Effective immediately, LBT Holdings Ltd. assumes 100% ownership of Gonet Bank Trust Limited. As part of this strategic transition, Gonet Bank Trust Limited will be rebranded as Bank of Nassau 1982 Limited, reflecting its renewed vision and commitment to excellence in private banking and wealth management.

This acquisition strengthens the position of all parties in the global financial services sector, enabling expanded service offerings while upholding the highest standards of client-centric banking. Bank of Nassau 1982 Limited will maintain its valued partnership with Gonet Cie SA, a Switzerland-based subsidiary of Gonet SA, ensuring seamless continuity of existing banking services for clients worldwide.

Leadership continuity is a cornerstone of this transition, with Jonathan Cartwright remaining as Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Guye-Bergeret continuing as Head of Private Banking. Their expertise will guide Bank of Nassau 1982 Limited into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

About LBT Holdings Ltd.

LBT Holdings Ltd. is a strategic partnership between Levant Advisors and Quantfury, uniting decades of expertise in international banking, investment, and wealth management.

Levant Advisors, founded by Antoine Bastian and Anthony Ferguson in 2017, is a Bahamas-based leader in wealth management, overseeing assets exceeding $2 billion and specializing in regulatory compliance for investment funds, fiduciary structures, and private companies.

Quantfury, established in 2017 by Lev Mazur, is a globally recognized brokerage offering commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices across major exchanges, with an annualized trading volume surpassing $250 billion as of 2025.

Leadership Statements

"We are thrilled to build on the storied legacy of Gonet Bank Trust Limited, as we drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients," said Anthony Ferguson, Founder and Director of LBT Holdings Ltd.

Henric Immink, Chairman of the Board of Gonet Bank Trust Limited, added, "This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new era. We are confident that under LBT Holdings Ltd.'s stewardship, the bank will achieve sustained growth and continue to exceed client expectations."

Jonathan Cartwright, CEO of Gonet Bank Trust Limited, remarked, "This transformative acquisition enhances our ability to deliver world-class private banking services. With the combined expertise of LBT Holdings Ltd. and our dedicated team, we are poised to elevate the client experience while maintaining the trust and quality our clients deserve."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522634237/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Gonet Bank Trust Limited

Nassau, Bahamas

Jonathan Cartwright

+1 242 676 6200

jcartwright@bankgonet.com

LBT Holdings Ltd.

Nassau, Bahamas

Anthony Ferguson

+1 242 605 1116

aferguson@levantadvisors.bs